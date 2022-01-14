Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wapsie Valley’s wrestling team went into Sumner on Thursday and walked out with a pair of dual wins during a triangular. The Warriors bested North Tama, 48-28, and the host Cougars, 56-21.

Kanen Decker (126, two pins), Cannon Joerger (182 pounds, two pins), Derek Hilsenbeck (220, pin), Aidan Shannon (145, pin), and Dawson Schmit (two foefeits) all went 2-0. Andrew Matthias (285) and Delaney Youngblut (113) each earned forfeit wins for 1-0 marks.

The Warriors came from behind against both North Tama (deficits of 10-0 and 19-18) and Sumner-Fredericksburg (9-0 and 15-12).

The Cougars bested North Tama, 53-30, and broke an 18-all tie with forfeits for Hillary Trainor and Cael Judisch and a Trace Meyer technical fall. Hunter Jurgensen, Nathan Egan and Jesse Jones closed that dual on wins, with pins from Jurgensen and Jones.

Judisch (113/120, two forfeits), Kyle Kuhlmann (195, pin), Egan (152, pin) and Jones (4-0 decision, pin) all went 2-0.

