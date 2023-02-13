It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — victory does not have to be a requisite. Standout efforts occur either way.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence to the work put in. Here are a selection of current athletes of the week, based on contests from Feb. 6-11.
Basketball
Boys
Ethan DeTemmerman, Oelwein: The junior averaged 12 points as the Huskies went 1-1.
Andre Fuentes, North Fayette Valley: The junior averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior averaged 20.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 3.5 steals as the Warriors went 2-0.
Creighton Houge, West Central: The senior averaged 9.5 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block as the Blue Devils went 0-2.
Carter Jeanes, OEL: The senior averaged 11 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Tatum Nuss, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds as the Cougars went 1-1.
Blake Reichter, NFV: The senior averaged 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.
Andrew Westpfahl, WV: The senior averaged 28.5 points, seven assists and 5.6 rebounds.
Girls
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior averaged 16.6 points, 13 rebounds and 3.6 assists as the Cougars went 1-2.
Kaelyn Elsbernd, NFV: The junior averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals as the TigerHawks went 2-1.
Makenna Grove, NFV: The senior averaged 8.3 points, four rebounds, four steals and 2.3 assists.
Kinzie See, OEL: The freshman averaged 24.3 points, 15 rebounds and three steals as the Huskies went 1-2.
Wrestling
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors won the 1A District 6 championship and qualified a school-record seven wrestlers for state. The Warriors garnered three champions — Cannon Joerger (182 pounds, 36-9), Garrett Miller (152, 31-13) and Dawson Schmit (126, 37-7). Kanen Decker (138, 34-12), Landan Frost (113, 22-16), Easton Krall (132, 25-5) and Derek Hilsenbeck (32-12) also advanced.
Jesse Grimes, Nick Koch, Kyson Moss, NFV: The two seniors (Grimes and Koch) and freshman advanced to the 2A state meet. Koch (132, 33-3) won a district title while Grimes (152, 34-10) and Moss (113, 29-18) were runners-up.
Kyle Kuhlmann, S-F: The junior (195, 33-6) won the 1A District 2 championship with two pins and a 14-6 major decision.