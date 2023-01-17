It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on contests from Jan. 9-14.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior averaged 20.3 points, 20 rebounds, 4.7 assists and two blocks as the Warriors went 3-0.
Brooks Ingels, West Central: The senior averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals as the Blue Devils went 1-1.
Garet Kiel, Oelwein: The junior averaged 9.7 points, four rebounds, 3.3 steals and two assists as the Huskies went 1-2.
Blake Reichter, North Fayette Valley: The senior averaged 16 points and nine rebounds as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Cael Reichter, NFV: The sophomore averaged 12.5 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals, one assist and one block.
Andrew Westpfahl, WV: The senior averaged 23 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 steals and three assists.
Kallen Wilharm, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The sophomore averaged 8.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as the Cougars went 1-1, including their first NICL East victory.
Kaelyn Elsbernd, NFV: The junior averaged 7.5 points, 4.5
assists, three rebounds and 1.5 steals as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Alivia Lange, S-F: The senior averaged 8.5 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals as the Cougars went 1-1.
Kasydi Meyer, NFV: The senior averaged 17 points, 9.5 rebounds and three assists as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Grace Mullihan, WV: The freshman averaged 8.3 points as the Warriors went 0-3.
Emma Smock, OEL: The senior averaged 7.3 rebounds, seven points, 1.3 steals and one assist as the Huskies went 0-3.
Abby Squires, WC: The senior averaged 18.5 points, 11 rebounds 3.5 assists, 3.5 steals and three blocks as the Blue Devils went 1-1.
James Baumler, NFV: Baumler rolled a 420 to lead the TigerHawks in their win.
Hunter Jurgensen, S-F: Jurgensen averaged a 383 series as the Cougars went 2-0.
Ashton Seeders OEL: Seeders averaged a 437 series as the Huskies went 0-2.
Maya Collazo, S-F: Collazo averaged a 339 series as the Cougars went 0-2.
Hailey Wurzer, NFV: Wurzer rolled a 336 to lead the TigerHawks in their win.
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors went 3-1 in dual meets and won the MFL MarMac Invitational with 235 points. Dawson Schmit went 7-0 at 126 pounds and won Wapsie’s lone tournament title. The Warriors claimed two silvers and five bronzes in Monona and had five wrestlers win at least three matches at the tournament.
Kale Berinobis, OEL: The junior 106-pounder went 6-1 with five pins during the week.
Nick Koch, NFV: The senior 138-pounder went 5-1 with four pins. He won his bracket at the Hudson Invitational.
Kyle Kuhlmann, S-F: The junior 195-pounder went 4-0 with a pin and 3-2 decision.
Ricky McKeeman, OEL: The junior 170-pounder went 5-2 with three pins.
Gracie Kuhn, NFV: The freshman 140-pounder went 5-1 with four pins, including a 4-0 record at the Oelwein Invitational.
Jocelyn Schwartz, OEL: The sophomore 125-pounder went 4-1, and placed second at the Oelwein Invitational.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The junior 105-pounder went 7-1, and placed second at the Oelwein Invitational.
Isabel Christensen and Mae Wedemeier, S-F: The sophomore 130-pounder (Christensen) and freshman 125-pounder (Wedemeier) each went 6-2 during the week. Wedemeier won her bracket at the Oelwein Invitational, while Christensen placed second.