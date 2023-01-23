Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WestinWoodson

Oelwein’s Westin Woodson wrestles Decorah’s Thomas Sexton on Saturday in Center Point.

 CJ Eilers | Vinton Newspapers

Wapsie Valley’s wrestling team won the North Iowa Cedar League dual-team championship. It is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 1A regular-season Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association poll.

Yet the Warriors won’t host a regional qualification meet Jan. 31.

Tags

Trending Food Videos