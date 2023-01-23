Wapsie Valley’s wrestling team won the North Iowa Cedar League dual-team championship. It is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 1A regular-season Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association poll.
Yet the Warriors won’t host a regional qualification meet Jan. 31.
Wapsie Valley is the lone program, across all classifications, to be not only ranked top-8, but top-5, and not host a regional.
“We did submit a formal appeal after the decision was announced last week to the IHSAA and the board of control,” Wapsie Valley Athletic Director Bret Bergman said. “They responded that this could not be reversed and the decision for host sights took geographic considerations into account, and to save miles for all schools potentially involved it was best to have another western Iowa school host instead of Wapsie Valley.”
Per the IHSAA website regarding host duties: “Regional dual team sites are determined using the early-January IWCOA dual team rankings, with 8 of the top 16 ranked schools in each class hosting, if possible and practical within geographic areas.”
The Warriors will receive a first-round bye in their regional at Lisbon, while the host school will face Pleasantville. Lisbon is ranked No. 7 and Pleasantville is ranked No. 24 in the lone regional to feature two top-8 teams in the same bracket.
The winner of the championship match against the Warriors will compete at the state dual team tournament Feb. 4 in Coralville.
Area girls tune up for super regional
Sumner-Fredericksburg placed third, North Fayette Valley eighth and Oelwein 15th in the final regular-season tournament Saturday at the Decorah Invitational.
All three programs will be back in Decorah on Friday at Luther College for the first super regional.
On Saturday, the Cougars earned three top-3 medals and Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman claimed bronze as well.
Hartman went 2-2 with two pins at 110 pounds in a round-robin bracket. Sumner’s Hillary Trainor was runner-up at 105 with a 4-1 record, while Cameryn Judisch went 2-1 with two pins to place second at 115.
Isabel Christensen went 4-1 at 125 and earned bronze by topping North Fayette Valley’s Claire Koester for the second time. Christensen collected three pins and a 12-3 major decision.
The TigerHawks’ Leslie Graves went 3-1 at 135, with two pins and a 3-0 decision.
Wapsie Valley boys third at Doug Trees Invitational
The Warriors scored 144 points on Saturday in Greene to place third at North Butler’s tournament. Sophomore 138-pounder Kanen Decker won the bracket with a 3-0 record; he picked up two pins and won the title on a medical forfeit.
Cannon Joerger (182) and Derek Hilsenbeck (195) claimed silver medals. Joerger went 1-1 with a pin and Hilsenbeck went 3-0 with two pins in a round-robin bracket.
Keegon Brown (220) placed third; he went 3-1 with two pins and an 8-4 victory.
Oelwein winless at
Center Point-Urbana duals
A nine-point loss to the host was the closest Oelwein came to a win during Saturday’s Center Point-Urbana duals in Center Point.
The Huskies fell, 45-34, to the Stormin’ Pointers as the host ran off six consecutive wins from 120 to 152 pounds. Four of those were forfeits and two were via pin. Oelwein led, 34-9, off pins from Ricky McKeeman (160), Nolan Lamphier (182), Dayton Logan (195) and a major decision from Wyatt Hitchcock (220, 18-9), among the results. Kale Berinobis (106) and Kameron Barat-Klimesh (113) claimed forfeits.
Oelwein also lost to Vinton-Shellsburg (54-24), Decorah (59-24) and West Delaware (78-6).
Lamphier went 3-1 while Berinobis went 4-0 with three forfeits.
Sumner-Fredericksburg fifth at Denny Christiansen
The Cougars scored 94.5 points on Saturday in East Buchanan. Two won gold medals — Sam Egan (113) garnered four pins and Trace Meyer (120) picked up three pins and a 13-2 major decision.
Kyle Kuhlman (195) went 4-1 with four pins and Noah Henderson (160) went 3-1 to place second.
North Fayette Valley sixth at Denver duals
The TigerHawks went 1-3 on Saturday at the Denver Duals.
They beat Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 54-28. Kyson Moss went 4-0 at 113 while Nick Koch went 4-0 between 132/138. Jesse Grimes went 3-1 at 145.
Basketball
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys basketball postpones Thursday’s game
The Cougar boys basketball game against Dunkerton set for Thursday has been postponed because of a loss in the Sumner-Fredericksburg community.
The girls game is still planned, per Athletic director/boys basketball coach Mike Quigley.
Oelwein girls break skid, second in NICL East
Emma Smock’s double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds along with 15 points and nine rebounds from McKinzie See led Oelwein to a 53-30 North Iowa Cedar League East contest Friday.
Haydin Becker added 12 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Alexa Berryman scored six on 3 for 5 shooting and the team shot 50 percent (23 for 46) from the field. See (7 for 11) and Becker (5 for 6) were at 60 percent or higher.
Oelwein led 17-4 after one quarter and by 18 (28-10) at the half.
“This was a win we needed,” head coach Jason Yessak said Monday. “It was a big victory for us after losing four in a row.”
The Huskies (8-6, 3-1 North Iowa Cedar League East) hadn’t won since Jan. 6, with one postponed game during the timeframe.
West Central swept at South Winneshiek
The Blue Devil boys fell, 65-46, and girls lost, 65-27, on Friday in Calmar.
The girls (4-10, 2-8) shot 23 percent from the field, missing 30 shots (9 for 39), and missed 13 free throws
North Fayette Valley sweeps Postville
The TigerHawk girls won by 35, 62-27, on Friday in Postville and the boys won, 61-50.
The girls (8-5, 8-3) led 18-9 after one quarter and put 22 points on the board in the second. The boys (9-4, 9-2) got 27 points from Cael Reichter on 13 for 18 shooting; he added eight rebounds, seven steals and a block. Blake Reichter added 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Bowling
Oelwein swept
at Waukon
The Husky boys fell, 2,604-2,474, on Friday in Waukon and the girls fell, 1,810-354. No statistics were available as of press time.
Sumner-Fredericksburg sweeps Columbus Catholic
The Cougar boys (5-3) won by 33 pins, 2,353-2,320, and the girls (5-3) won, 2,006-1,703.
Hunter Jurgensen rolled a 367 series and Dyson Koch rolled a 346 for the boys. Ava Waitek rolled a 335 for the girls while Amelia Rader rolled a 288.
North Fayette Valley sweeps Denver
The TigerHawk boys (6-1) won in a rout against Denver, 2,917-2,566, on Friday at Lilac Lanes in West Union. The girls (6-1) did the same, by a 2,217-2,018 score.
Mason Brown-Gonnerman (435) and Thomas Sadler (408) rolled 400-plus series’ for the boys while Alexis Scholbrock (393) and Hailey Wurzer (318) broke 300 for the girls.