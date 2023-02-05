CORALVILLE — They wanted revenge.
When they didn’t get it, Wapsie Valley’s wrestlers went out to get the next best thing.
Wapsie Valley closed the Class 1A state team dual tournament with a pair of wins Saturday at XStream Arena, ending exactly where its No. 5 ranking positioned the Warriors at the beginning of the dual-team qualifying process.
The Warriors (22-4) bested No. 7 seed Logan-Magnolia, 53-23, to earn the fifth-place trophy after topping No. 8 seed Hinton, 46-21, in the consolation semifinal.
“We wanted to come in and beat Nashua-Plainfield, but we didn’t,” senior 182-pounder Cannon Joerger said. “So, we got the next best thing.”
Added classmate Dawson Schmit, who broke the 150-win mark: “I think it was good. … overall, I think we wrestled really well.”
Joerger and Schmit were two of four to post 3-0 records. Joerger garnered two pins and a 6-5 decision against Hinton’s Jacob Bishop while Schmit claimed a pin, a forfeit and a 12-4 major decision.
Kanen Decker was spotless with decisions of 4-0, 9-4 and a 15-0 technical fall and 285-pounder Derek Hilsenbeck accrued two pins and a 10-4 major decision.
“Something that kind of caught my eye — all three of us seniors all won our last matches in a dual, and we won our last dual,” Schmit said. “That was pretty cool.”
Added Joerger: “For sure, I was happy (with being 3-0). It was fun, a good experience.”
Logan-Magnolia led, 12-8, after consecutive pins at 152 and 160, but Brock Kleitsch’s pin at 170 began a run of five Warrior wins to take control. Four of them — Kleitsch, Joerger, Jacob Schoer and Keegon Brown — were pins, and Hilsenbeck’s 10-4 win gave Wapsie a 35-12 lead.
The Panthers clsed within 35-24 on a pair of pins before Brody Kleitsch’s pin at 120 began another Wapsie three-pin run to end the match.
Logan-Magnolia was docked a team point afterward.
“Finished odd. That’s good, real good,” head coach Brian Krall said. “This is the highest we’ve finished in five times at this.
“It’s special. We’re going to take this, dwell on it for a day and then get ready for districts in a week.”
Wapsie’s march began with Joerger against Hinton. The 182-pounder led 6-4 late and held on for a one-point decision, bringing the team score to 18-12 in favor of the Blackhawks.
Pins from Schoer (195, 4:57), Brown (220, 1:14) and Hilsenbeck (285, 1:25) turned the tide, and the scoreboard, in Wapsie’s favor.
The 30-12 advantage grew to 40-12 after Kaiden Belinsky’s 12-0 major decision (106) and Landan Frost’s forfeit victory (113). Schmit picked up the final points with a forfeit.
The Warriors used a bit of strategy in the opening-round loss, garnering a 10-6 lead as Schmit, Krall and Decker all wrestled a weight class up and came away with a major decision and two decisions, respectively.
Nashua-Plainfield ran off three consecutive pins for a 24-10 lead and won five of the final six matches for a 48-22 loss.
“Bumping us up, we thought we could get a couple extra bonus points there,” Schmit said. “It was (a close loss to the Huskies) at the Battle of Waterloo, and we thought if we bumped up a few weights, we could get some extra points and get the ‘W.’”
Krall’s plan worked, until it didn’t.
“Gave up some weight because I thought it would gain us points in the dual,” he said. “Picked up three wins instead of splitting, and things were looking up.
“From there — with high school kids, you never know. We ran into some position situations and Nashua was able to capitalize.”
Wapsie regrouped during its nearly three-hour break by playing with a basketball setup provided and relaxing, then won by 25 and 30 points, respectively.
“There were some jokes earlier in the year about our last dual, how we’d handle it,” Brown said. “But this wasn’t a joke, we had to be serious. Get the job done for everybody.”
Noted Krall, “We discussed about having a short memory and we have to go find the next best thing. We put our nose to the grindstone and the boys came out and got after it.”