In the latest IAwrestle rankings, Wapsie Valley is ranked No. 5 in the Class 1A team dual rankings.
The Warriors have two individuals ranked: senior Dawson Schmit is No. 6 at 126 pounds, and sophomore Drew Lansing is 10th at 170. In girls rankings, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor is ranked No. 4 at 105.
Local teams fare well at Cougar scramble
Sumner-Fredericksburg and Oelwein each saw an individual go 3-0 during Tuesday’s event in Sumner.
Trainor went 3-0 with three pins while Husky Ryley Hartman was 3-0 with two pins and a decision. Isabel Christensen was 3-1 with three pins for the Cougars while Oelwein’s Bailee Craun went 2-1 with two pins and Jaylynn Craun went 2-2.
On Tuesday in Oelwein, the Husky boys fell, 77-42, and the girls lost, 60-37. No statistics were available as of press time for either team. The girls lost their fourth in a row (7-6), while the boys (6-7) have lost four of their past five.
West Central swept by Central Elkader
On Tuesday in Maynard, the girls fell, 75-27, and the boys lost, 53-33. Abby Squires scored 12 and Faith Steinbronn added five for West Central (4-9, 2-7) in the opener. Brooks Ingels collected 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals for West Central (2-11, 0-9).
Sumner-Fredericksburg splits doubleheader at Jesup
On Tuesday in Jesup, the Cougar girls won, 65-54, as Isabelle Elliott led the way with 29 points, 22 rebounds and four assists. Alivia Lange and Jana Meyer each netted 10 points as Sumner (9-3, 5-0) scored 21 in the first and 19 in the fourth.
Sumner’s boys lost, 68-44, as the J-Hawks scored 26 in the fourth quarter to pull away. No statistics were available for the Cougars (3-9, 1-4).