In the latest IAwrestle rankings, Wapsie Valley is ranked No. 5 in the Class 1A team dual rankings.

The Warriors have two individuals ranked: senior Dawson Schmit is No. 6 at 126 pounds, and sophomore Drew Lansing is 10th at 170. In girls rankings, Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor is ranked No. 4 at 105.

