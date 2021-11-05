FAIRBANK — It didn’t look good early.
From practice one of 2021, first-year head coach Duane Foster noted Wapsie Valley’s defense was going to be stronger than its offense.
Turning over nearly their entire offense and a good chunk of their defense, the Warriors lost two of their first three by an aggregate score of 77-12. Since a 35-0 loss to fellow Class A quarterfinalist Grundy Center, Wapsie Valley has allowed just 21 total points.
The accumulative numbers for Wapsie’s nine wins heading into Friday’s game at East Buchanan include four shutouts, allowing one score in the other five and a 2.3 points per game average in the nine victories.
“After the Grundy Center game, yeah, absolutely (I’m surprised by those numbers),” junior Brady Weepie said. “Once we lost that game, it put the pressure on us, made us realize we’ve got to get things going in order to make the playoffs. That sparked us to start focusing more.”
Though the offense retooled, with many Warriors playing both ways, so did the defense. Defensive coordinator Cody Jones’ side had more statistical production returning. But it was not necessarily the biggest boost, as many of the new starter’s roles expanded.
“Knowing our (starting) safety the previous year was Blayde Bellis — he was a pretty good receiver and safety and pretty much good at anything he did,” junior Dawson Schmit said. “I looked up to him, saw what he was doing so that way I could step up into the role at safety or wherever I had to play.”
Schmit (21 tackles, two interceptions in 2020) has increased his production to 46 tackles and six interceptions. The pick number is tied for second in Class A.
Bellis now plays at Division III Wartburg College. Did Schmit feel intimidated taking over?
“I kind of like it,” he said. “I like a challenge, so knowing that I had to step into that role is something I wanted to do.”
He and Holten
Robinson (two picks in 2020, three in 2021) now head up a ball-hawking secondary and defense that has claimed 23 interceptions.
It goes back to the unit’s ability to practice well and study film consistently.
“Last week, Dawson has that pick in the end zone (in a 7-6 win at North Linn),” Jones said. “That’s from knowing the formation and the plays that can come off the formation.”
“Gavin (Leistikow) got two picks against Alburnett. Both those came from practice and film. You know it’s a play that can beat us, know that’s a play they’ve had success on. You have to prepare yourself for that play and you have to go full speed in that preparation.”
Leistikow boosted his tackle total from 13 to 26, with three for loss, and has a pair of picks. The senior is one of many who worked his way into a starting role.
“I didn’t know if I was going to play much because Brok (Gruber) started over me,” Leistkow said. “I kept grinding and kept pushing toward my spot because I wanted to play. Listened to the coaches, did my job.
“If you know what you’re doing, practicing, paying attention, all that stuff comes naturally.”
Alongside 23 interceptions and one touchdown off a pick from Gruber, the Warriors have 12 fumble recoveries. Mason Harter has four while Braden Knight has two. Hunter Kane also has a pair of fumble recoveries.
A strength of Wapsie’s defense is that many players have forced both kind of turnovers. Grober, Harter, Kane and Knight have at least one interception and one fumble recovery.
Kane and Knight are tied for 10th in Class A with two picks apiece.
“Yes, some of those interceptions are thrown to us. But those come from guys doing their job,” Jones said. “Some of those fumbles bounce right to us. But those come from the guys doing their job, knowing their responsibilities.
“That comes from preparation and film, knowing the plays they’re going to run.”
The Warriors have also collected 53 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
Harter is tied for sixth in the class with six sacks while Kane and Tucker Ladeburg have four apiece and are tied for 10th in the class.
“A lot of credit should go to coach Jones,” Weepie said. “He gets us ready for games all week and is constantly telling us during games what the plays are, what formations everyone is in.”
As Leistikow and Schmit nod in agreement, Jones smirks.
“We had more faces come back on defense and it definitely helped,” the defensive coordinator said. “The pressure was on us because we lost a lot. But you’ve got to embrace that. What are you going to do when we come back?
“OK, we lost a lot of seniors. Are you going to lay down and we have a .500 season? Or are you going to prove our doubters wrong?”