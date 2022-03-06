ALTOONA — The football program has been a family for more than a half-century.
Jerry Southmayd begat Tony Foster. Tony Foster begat Duane Foster.
The assistant coaches stayed the same, for the most part, from one decade to another until they retired for Wapsie Valley.
Players turned into assistant coaches, at Foster’s behest.
Family is important to Tony Foster. A couple carloads of them — along with former teammates, neighbors and fellow coaches — were on hand as Foster gave his six minute, 56 second Hall of Fame induction speech Saturday during the Iowa Football Coaches Association awards banquet.
“When (IFCA administrator) Scott (Heitland) called with the information about how the ceremony would go, he made the mistake of saying ‘Invite the whole town. Invite anybody you want to,’” Foster said during his speech. “Usually, not everybody shows up. But they all did.”
Foster strayed from the podium, speaking openly to the three tables worth of Wapsie football supporters that represented much of his career.
Wife Carol, sons Matt and Duane and their wives, and four of his five grandchildren. Southmayd. Longtime fellow WV assistant Steve Doeden. Tony’s head coach at Des Moines North. Current staff.
“He’s kind of kept the ball rolling, and we’ve had great kids to work with all these years,” Southmayd said before the ceremony. “I like the idea of a family, and that’s what we were as coaches. We were close as a staff, studied together and worked together great.
“It’s been a very big honor to have Tony go into the Hall of Fame. This is a wonderful award for him; it’s well deserved.”
The combination is unreal. Three hundred and 86 wins. Five state championships over 52 years. That’s the continuity between Foster and his mentor, Southmayd. Foster’s own resume sparkles — a 145-37 record, 13 playoff appearances nine district titles, five undefeated regular seasons and Class A titles in 2007 and 2012 over 19 years.
“He’s earned every bit of this honor, not only with wins and losses, but with what he does for his players and coaches and community,” current Warriors defensive coordinator Cody Jones said. “It’s well-deserving for him to be in the Hall of Fame.”
Jones played on Foster’s first state championship in 2007. Five years later, Jones joined the staff and helped guide the program win a second state title. Jones and Austin Matthias both went from ’07 players with rings to 2012 coaches with rings. Practically the entire staff stayed as Duane slid into the top role.
Tony is also still a part of the staff, to an extent.
It rolls back into that familial aspect. Tony coached with his colleagues after he was picked to lead the program.
“There were several other very qualified assistant coaches that applied as well,” Tony said before the ceremony. “I was fortunate enough to be chosen. I’m not sure why, and I’m very grateful I was.”
Fellow assistants Steve Doeden and Chris Davis “could have been head coaches anywhere,” Tony said, but stayed.
“It says as a district and a community we all look out for each other, all come together for each other,” Jones said. “It starts with people like him, (basketball coach) Marty McKowen, coach Southmayd, coach Davis, coach Doeden. That’s the way it’s been for all of us. We just try to carry on that tradition.”
Mitchell Boevers chuckled. The Warriors assistant basketball coach who played for both Foster and current longtime basketball coach McKowen noted Fairbank has always felt that way.
“Knowing the culture of this program … as a young kid, you saw that,” Boevers said. “When we were in middle school, we saw that. Just having that mindset, knowing the foundation is already there, you go in with the mindset of ‘we work hard, we can achieve the ultimate goal.’”
Boevers quarterbacked the 2012 team to its title. His brother-in-law is Matthias, a former coach and now colleague at the school.
“He built a family atmosphere in the program for so long. We would do anything for anybody out on that field, then and now,” Boevers added. “Knowing the history of the program as a family, it’s pretty cool.”
That camaraderie led Foster to call the IFCA itself “part of the greatest tradition in Iowa, in my mind” before and during his speech. “Those are the people I looked up to throughout my coaching career and before my coaching career,” he added. “To have the people be here with me today that I respect so much is going to be an amazing honor.”
Des Moines North to Upper Iowa University. Coaching began at Anthon-Ono, then Wapsie Valley’s junior varsity and varsity assistant ranks and the offensive line at Simpson College.
Foster barely read off his resume, instead praising nearly everyone who had a part in him standing on the stage Saturday. His credit was theirs; his success was theirs.
“I’m greatly honored. These people down here that chose to come today are really special to me,” Foster said. “Thanks for coming, guys. It’s all about you. I’m humbled.”