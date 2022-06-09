FAIRBANK — Around the table, it caught an eye or two.
The right wrist of Sydnie Martin was still adorned with a band. One of those bands handed to concert-goers after one pays the entry fee, a bright neon yellow color. This band had the words “State Co-Ed Track” on it, signifying the Wapsie Valley senior’s participation at the 2022 all-class state meet in Des Moines.
Martin was at a roundtable gathering with her 1,600-meter relay teammates, the same 1,600 relay that was one of six the Warriors qualified for the 1A meet.
The same 1,600 relay that placed fourth in the state, representing the school’s highest female individual or relay placement.
“I’m never taking this off,” Martin joked as Brylee Bellis, Peyton Curley, Emma Jones and head coach Duane Foster sat around the table at the high school’s common area.
“Or maybe not for a while.”
Wapsie’s quartet represented the area’s best female individual or relay finish at the all-class meet. Utilizing that moment as one of a handful of criteria, it was selected as the Oelwein Daily Register’s female track and field athletes of the year. The group’s consistent evolution and its string of postseason placements were other factors.
“I keep replaying it in my head,” Bellis said of that final Saturday’s relay. “Honestly, good. I don’t think I would change anything. We pushed everything to the best of our ability.”
Wapsie ran its two best times of the season at state, a 4 minute, 9.88-second speed round which saw it third after the preliminary round and a 4:10.3 time in the final. The Warriors cut down time in each of the three “postseason” meets — the North Iowa Cedar League meet, the Edgewood-Colesburg district meet, and state — and in descending order. The NICL meet was 4:18.35, the Ed-Co district meet was 4:16.59.
“That’s just it. Having a mindset of no excuses, no — honestly, no excuses,” Martin said. “This team, they have the heart of champions. With this team, we have something here as a group. I know they will do amazing next year because of their work ethic.”
Martin and Bellis were the holdovers from a 2021 state-meet 13th place performance (4:19.65). Bellis ran in four Wapsie relays at state, stretching from a 100 leg to an 800 through the weekend.
“She is an example of the kind of girls we have,” Foster said of her selflessness, which he also extended to Jones and Curley.
Martin was a 1,600-relay member from the start four years ago as a freshman.
The Hawkeye Community College signee was a little skeptical of many things after 2020 was wiped out. But after a two-year run in which she ended her career with multiple relays at state and a top-8 podium placement in one, she looked back in wonder.
“These past couple of years, trusting the process has been something I’ve really struggled with,” she said. “Wanting to come out at the first meet and run faster than I did at any of my meets last year was ultimately where my mind was. Looking back, I feel silly in that aspect.”
While it took them all, Foster and the group all agreed the relay went to another level when Curley was added. Foster spends much of the season tinkering here and there, as most coaches do, but noted it was difficult because of the spring’s volatility.
Curley joined for the final four runs of the season — conference, district and two rounds of state — and the group produced the top four times of the year.
“That’s what makes it crazy,” Foster said.
“Our other girls were doing great, but we thought we could go faster. We had some girls that we hadn’t tried out yet and Peyton was asked. She did well at that JV meet, so we decided to go with her.”
It was a 9-10 meet Curley participated in a week before the NICL meet. The staff asked her to run a 400, and her time was such that Foster felt she would fit with the other members of the 1,600.
“It was a hunch we had. We just needed her to believe that,” Foster said as the squad laughed.
Quipped Curley, “I’m not sure I fully believe that yet.”
Really?
“I was a little hesitant (when Foster asked me),” she laughed. “But I had time to think it over and I was like, ‘Well, you know, we do have a pretty good shot.’
“And here we are, with medals.”
Success was immediate. Curley helped them cut six seconds from their best time of 2022 at the NICL meet and it kept falling.
“Having a good mindset is big. Knowing it’s going to be a challenge but taking that challenge as a chance or an opportunity,” Bellis said. “I don’t think our coach would put us in a position he wasn’t confident we would do well in.”
It’s what led Jones to be recruited by Bellis and Martin.
“Duane wanted me to run a 400, and I didn’t think I’d be able to do it,” she said. “But I had to tell myself, ‘He wouldn’t put me in it if he didn’t know that I could do well in it.
“It was all about trying new things for some of us and pushing yourself to be the best you possibly can be. And like Syd said, have no excuses.”
The group was third at the NICL, behind eventual 2A runner-up Denver and 2A eighth-place Dike-New Hartford. It was second at the district meet behind 1A runner-up Central Elkader.
“You always have to try something new,” Martin said as part of her pitch to Bellis last season, then Jones and Curley. “You never know if you’re going to be good at something unless you try it.
“And I think competition brings out the best in everybody.”