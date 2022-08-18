FAIRBANK — “Can we start over? Can you ask it again?”
All 6 foot, 7 inches of Jacob Schoer is folded onto the home bench at Wapsie Valley’s baseball field.
Asked his approach to hitting, which he did with incredible proficiency this season, Schoer delivers an answer that mixes in every aspect of making contact — hit it hard, find a gap, put it in play. Three intertwined but different strategies, in essence.
The second time, the answer is parsed a little more.
“My approach at the plate is to hit the ball as hard as I can every time. Make good contact,” he said. “I think every at-bat should be the same, the approach should be the same.”
The sophomore outfielder’s breakout season purported that for the most part. Schoer hit .485 with 49 hits, 37 runs, 24 stolen bases, 13 extra-base hits and 28 runs batted in during a 49-hit campaign. He collected North Iowa Cedar League East unanimous first-team honors and was voted to the IHSBCA 1A All-Northeast District first team and third team All-State.
Schoer was also named the Oelwein Daily Register Player of the Year.
“Here’s a guy who can bat 1-2-3 for you,” head coach Tom Joecken said. “He
knows the different situations: If he’s leading off an inning, he’s going to be a leadoff hitter and find a way to get on. Or he’s a good three hitter where you want him up there if there are one or two guys on. Or if you get the first couple guys out, you want him up because he can hit a home run.
“That’s where I’ve seen improvement in Jake, just being able to hit certain situations during a game.”
Schoer came into the season recovering from a knee injury that knocked out his sophomore wrestling season. If there was hangover, it wasn’t evident — he went 2 for 4 in the first game and stayed near .500 the rest of the season.
“You get more reps, you get more comfortable with what you’re doing,” Schoer said. “I can take on the pressure of whatever I have going on out there — bases loaded (or) no one on, I try to do my main job, which is get on base.”
He raised his batting average by more than 200 points (.273 as a freshman), adding 19 more RBI and seven more extra-base hits, including one home run. He also struck out just 12 times in 101 at-bats.
“What I recognized from last year to this year was his quality at-bats,” classmate Tucker Ladeburg said. “Jake really drove the ball a lot this year; he was making solid contact (just) about every at-bat.
“He was also a great leader on and off the field, pushing himself and other teammates to perform to their best.”
Schoer’s 24 steals were 13 more than last season, another boost in his resume. He went from third on the team last season to the top of the list by nine thefts, and eight more attempts.
Joecken noted it wasn’t necessarily based on Schoer’s speed.
“What I thought about when he got on is staying out of the double play with Tucker (batting behind him),” Joecken said. “We want Jake on second base when we can get it because Tucker is a really good hitter, too. Why keep him at first and risk the chanced of a double play?
“We’ve never really talked about a green light, but yeah, there are certain people you coach I would have confidence in (giving them) a green light. … He’s in the category.”
His large frame allows for small advantages, perhaps. Longer strides on the basepaths and in the field. Outside-plate coverage because of arm length. For the athlete, it comes down to the simple trope of putting the work in on the sport he loves.
“It’s always been the sport that I’ve enjoyed the most. Something just clicked when I was a younger kid. Just love the game,” he said. “Just playing it makes me feel like I’m living life extra, playing out there. Baseball doesn’t take out any of my summer because I’m doing something I enjoy a lot.”
