A misconception.
Wapsie Valley’s Mason Harter can unfurl himself in a ball of rage — rather, uncoil himself into a 6-foot, 7-inch sledgehammer — at a moment’s notice.
When a question asked indicates the questioner is being too obtuse, Harter channels annoyance through facial expression. It is light, but noticeable: Eyebrows furrow, eyes darken, sides of the mouth curl downward.
Instead of reacting as one has seen from him on the football field, which results in the bringing down of another human being, the facial expression becomes the takedown.
It is crude to describe the duty of Wapsie Valley’s standout defensive end as ‘Mason, got get the quarterback.’ Harter did that a lot, with six sacks.
He also accrued 13 tackles for loss, whether that be bringing down a quarterback, running back or whomever had the ball behind the line of scrimmage.
Harter collected 47.5 tackles, with 33 solo, and recovered four fumbles. One recovery earned him a defensive touchdown.
“(My role) changed a lot throughout the year,” Harter said. “(Defensive coordinator) Cody (Jones) had me do different things … pinching in, casing out, get to the running back instead of the quarterback, block the down pitchman.”
Harter’s production helped the Warriors reach the seven-win mark and the second round of the Class A playoffs for the third consecutive season.
It also garnered the college football prospect the A-District 3 Lineman of the Year honor, as well as a spot on the Iowa Press SportsWriters Association Class A first-team defense and the selection as the All-Oelwein Daily Register Defensive Player of the Year.
Warriors head coach Duane Foster smirked when brought into the situation.
“We want to make it feel like football is a complex game,” Foster said of a perceived ‘see-QB, get-QB’ approach to Harter’s role before going into soliloquy.
“But being at defensive end, sometimes all he has to do is watch the defensive tackle. That position will give (Harter) exactly what the play is. If it’s a high hat, (Harter) knows it’s a pass play. If it’s a downblock, (Harter) has to squeeze. If it’s a reach block, (Harter) has to push/pull,” the coach added.
“It’s not always about making the tackle, either. It’s about match-stepping; not getting beat; pressuring so someone else can come in. It’s doing your job so someone can make the play. You might not make the tackle, but that’s OK. You did what you were supposed to, and hope your teammates are there to do their job.”
Harter has done that a lot the past two seasons for Foster and Wapsie Valley. Since transferring from Sigourney-Keota, he accrued 105 tackles, with 76 solo and 29 for loss, 14 sacks, nine recovered fumbles, two interceptions and the defensive score.
“When you get a transfer in, and you see he’s 6-6, 6-7, a good athlete, it’s good,” Foster said. “Then you see he’s the type of kid that has a motor that’s, even in practice, going to give you everything he has every day. The leadership skills he portrays every day. The way he is as a student in school — he’s a kid you want the younger kids to look up to.”
Ah, the vaunted ‘leadership skills.’ Here comes another misconception, in the form of the question: What has changed since the end of Harter’s junior season?
In a word, everything. In three words — “the leadership factor.”
“There was a lot more to step up to,” he said. “Being a senior, leading the team, all that stuff. My role was the same this year, except to step up more as a leader.”
“Me, Dawson (Schmit), Hunter (Kane) and Braden (Knight) were supposed to lead the defense this year.”
The entire 14-player senior class, hardened by that core, led on and off the field. And Harter committed more to it, personally. A multi-sport athlete, his junior season led to the growth of an itch which had always been there, but was relatively dormant until Wapsie nearly qualified for the A state semifinal last season.
“It probably started going into this summer,” Harter said of his increased involvement. “I quit AAU basketball just so I could go to football camps. I probably went to 15 football camps this summer. That’s where (the mindset) changed.”
“I was in the weight room every day this summer, where last summer I was traveling for basketball a lot. I was never home to get into a weight room or be with the team. I went to every 7-on-7 this year, and every lift in the morning, and every team thing this summer.”
Harter’s social media has images of offers from schools (Peru State, William Penn, Upper Iowa) and camps attended (Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa State) in the past recruiting cycle. He grew up in a football-centric family, with older brothers Peyton and Carson earning all-state honors in the sport, and baseball.
Peyton signed to play for Iowa Western but received what Mason and his mother, Jeni, called a “career-ending concussion” during his freshman season. Carson’s career ended during his senior season because of a shoulder injury.
“He would have played in college,” Mason said. “I just wanted to follow in their footsteps, and basketball was a secondhand thing. I like basketball, but I think I’m better at football.”
What happened when the giant, hulking presence of raw emotion told Foster he was in on football for good after track season?
“We know we’re going to get a better football player (in the end),” the coach said. “Not that basketball wasn’t helping him as an athlete. He competes year-round in three sports.”
“We just asked him to show up and be the leader in the weight room. I feel that’s where our teams are built, in the weight room. By him showing up, he brings two-to-three guys with him automatically because that’s the guy he is, the pull he has.”
The strength is built there. The leadership component is built there.
Harter was built there.
“He’s going to be a very successful college football player because of the person he is and his work ethic. It’s the way he operates on a day-to-day basis,” Foster said. “He’s a very special kid, and I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for our program and the way he has represented Wapsie as a whole.”