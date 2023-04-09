Usage rate improved.
Mason Harter knew it was going to happen. Wapsie Valley lost three of its top six players from his junior year.
Yet the only reference the senior forward and multi-sport standout made to the word ‘I’ was the phrase “I had to step up and be a leader” in regard to what was different this season. Even then, he quickly turned it into a ‘we.’
“Everybody except for me, Casey and Andrew didn’t play varsity last year,” Harter added when asked of becoming the focal point of this season. “Us three got everybody together and helped them get through it. We just helped them get into (preparation), get the rhythm down and tried to keep the momentum up.
“That’s what was mostly different — we had new leaders, new people stepping into those roles.”
It led to something Harter and head coach Marty McKowen noted was unimaginable at the beginning of the season — 20 wins and a substate championship game.
“‘We weren’t going to be very good,’ losing Gunner (Meyer) and Parker (Landsgard) and all those guys in the senior class last year,” Harter recalled, yes focused as he seemingly reread the preseason press in the back of his mind. “People doubted us and said we weren’t going to do good this year, we won’t win our side of conference (the East division). Nothing. ‘We’ll lose 50 percent of our games.’
“We only lost, what, (five) games and had a 20-win season. That is awesome. That’s obviously something to remember. Who else has had a 20-win season with losing three quarters of their starting five (from the previous season)?”
Harter’s role as a daily double-double cog at the head of the machine led to myriad accolades: A North Iowa Cedar League East division co-MVP, a spot on the Class 1A All-Substate 3 list, a sport on the Iowa Press Sportswriters Association 1A second team, and being named All-Oelwein Daily Register Player of the Year.
“Not really,” he said of necessary preparation to become Wapsie Valley’s twin guiding force alongside classmate Andrew Westpfahl. “You kinda have to step up.”
Harter ended his senior season averaging 20.6 points and 17.6 rebounds, along with 3.7 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.5 steals.
After putting up 169 field goal attempts as both a sophomore and junior, he doubled that with 339 attenpts this year, but still kept his percentage above 50 percent (192 for 339, 56.6 percent) for a third straight season. He surpassed his rebound (441-429) and block (77-76) output from his first two seasons combined and posted 22 more assists as a senior than his sophomore and junior year (70).
“One of the bigger things he did this year was he was more aggressive in scoring,” McKowen said. “It’s something we had encouraged him through his career, (to) be aggressive. ‘When you catch the ball, we’re getting you the ball for a reason. To catch it and score it.’
“It paid off. He was a great shooter, percentage-wise, took great shots. We even found times this year we kept saying ‘Hey, you touch the ball, see the rim every single time.’ I think that was the biggest progress we saw in him this year, on the court.”
Harter’s game grew in nearly every aspect, the coach added. He got stronger thanks to a want to play college football and the weight room, improved his court and game awareness — “Two years ago, maybe a year ago even, his first instinct when (Harter) caught the ball, he looked to pass it. This year, he looked at the rim and, ‘If I’m one-on-one, I’m going to score,’” McKowen said — and learned he could become the leader he wished to be.
“The leadership I had in me,” is something I found, Harter noted. “The mental health aspect, that stuff, is strong in me. It has to be strong with everything going on. Losing the players we did. Senior year, wanting to do good. My dad’s fight.”
Asked if it changed his outlook on the game, there is a small nod in the affirmative. Asked if there was pressure to become a nightly double-double, a small nod in the negative.
“There were some nights I didn’t get one, and other people stepped up. Briggs had that game against Hudson, Kane (Schmitz), Hunter (Kane) and Benton (Hyde) stepped up on some nights,” Harter said. “Everybody contributed to the team, which was awesome.
“Kane, I don’t think had a made basket the first three games. Then he finished scoring seven points a game. That’s huge. Casey (O’Donnell) had two 20-bombs, back-to-back. Andrew tore up the scoreboard, too.”
McKowen grinned.
“That’s not his personality,” the coach said of Harter being the quote-unquote No. 1 option. “He’s such a good kid that he never wanted to be the one everybody thought was selfish.”
Harter has a Division II football scholarship in hand. Admittedly, the one true time Harter maybe wished he could play more basketball was after the substate loss to North Linn.
Then, a beat and a smile.
“But I thought that Saturday night (at a winter sport fundraiser), too,” he said of the basketball team and wrestlers facing off in both sports. “I’d wrestle if I could. I’ve always wanted to wrestle.”