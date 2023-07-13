Motor. Soul. Leader.
Pick an adjective, and Wapsie Valley’s Sydney Matthias embodies it.
Matthias helped lead the Warriors (22-8) to one of the best seasons in school history this millennium, and was named to the North Iowa Cedar League East first team. It is her second consecutive first-team nod.
Matthias batted .379 (36 for 95) with 33 runs batted in, 17 runs scored, 13 walks, nine doubles and a triple. She stole four bases.
“Being named first team is such an honor in our conference,” Matthias said. “There are so many athletes that are just as equally deserving as I am. I thank my teammates and (coach) Austin (Jeanes) for always pushing me to become 1% better every practice and game.”
Matthias was one of four Warriors honored. Pitcher Taylor Buhr and outfielder Hailey Wehling were selected to the second team.
Buhr was 10-5 with two saves, 78 strikeouts and a 2.06 earned-run average in 95 innings. She batted a team-best .414 (41 for 99) with 36 RBI, 31 runs and 20 steals. Wehling batted .303 (27 for 89) with 15 runs, 12 RBI, 11 walks and nine doubles.
Pitcher Anna Curley was honorable mention for the second year. She was 10-5 with 122 strikeouts and a 2.06 ERA in 91 2/3 innings.