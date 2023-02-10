FAIRBANK — Sydney Matthias gave herself, and Kirkwood Community College, a Christmas present.
The Wapsie Valley senior still felt “like a weight off my chest, kinda” when she recently signed her national letter-of-intent to play volleyball for the school.
Matthias held a signing ceremony Thursday at the high school with her family, Warrior volleyball and softball coaches and a few teammates.
“For a while, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do,” the multi-sport participant said. “I wasn’t sure which sport I wanted to play in college, and it feels good to make the decision that I made. When the season ended, my senior season, I couldn’t be done yet. I couldn’t be done playing volleyball. ‘This is what I need to continue with. This is what I need to keep doing.’
Matthias has played both volleyball and softball since her youth and tinkered with playing both. She had interest from both Hawkeye Community College and Kirkwood to do both, but noted her college academic schedule might not be the best ‘I can do it all’ theorem test.
“Kirkwood has a really great agriculture program that I’m really excited to be in, and something that I wanted to pursue for a while,” the 2022 Bremer County Fair queen and longtime animal shower said. “So, it’s really exciting there is a program this close to home that’s that good.”
Matthias was named IGA second-team All-State and IGCA Northeast district after collecting 914 assists, 313 digs, 58 aces, 118 kills and 21 total blocks.
She broke the 2,000-career assist mark while helping the Warriors to their third state tournament in four seasons, and fourth berth in four years. Head coach Austin Shepherd noted Matthias was seven assists away from 2,500 total days after Wapsie was upset in the 2A first round at state.
“It’s a fun time, especially to continue a passion for something you love,” Shepherd said. “Syd has been involved in volleyball for many years and to see her get to continue that for another two, and maybe another two after that … that’s really exciting.
“It’s a cool opportunity and I’m proud of her for having the opportunity and going for it.”
Matthias noted possibilities still exist for both a two-sport Kirkwood athlete and playing college volleyball beyond the next two years.
“It’s been in the back of my mind — do I want to continue on to a four-year (volleyball program)? I haven’t decided yet what I want to do after Kirkwood, but when the time comes, I think I’ll know what the right decision is.”