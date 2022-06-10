FAIRBANK — Fine. Whatever. It’s been a literal pain the entire season.
Thoughts floated through Gunner Meyer’s head as he and his father went to get a magnetic resonance image on his ailing knee in early May.
How fast can one’s mind wipe clean?
“I was thinking, ‘OK, I’ll get a cortisone shot and I’ll be fine for track season. Once it comes to state, I’ll be fine for high jump and win state again,’” Meyer said of that day. “Me and my dad, we go down for the MRI result. It was a short conversation, really quick. Not even five minutes.
“The doctor comes in and says, ‘Yeah, so the MRI is back and you have a grade 1 tera in your patella tendon.’ I looked at my dad and I’m like, ‘What?’
“It was hard to grasp how severe it actually was. Obviously, I know how bad that is for an athlete.”
Storm clouds gather in every part of the ethereal plain. A state high jump championship to defend. A team to help with his prolific ability in the hurdles.
“Can I still do hurdles?,” Meyer recalled asking. “‘No.’ That was basically what happened.”
He walked out of the office “and I basically started bawling, crying the whole way back home. That was a really hard day.”
With a few weeks left in the season, the senior also had to inform his head coach.
“I thought he was joking at first,” Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie said. “But he had tears in his eyes, so I knew he wasn’t. I was not expecting that.
“It was obviously a shock.”
Out of that moment bore a resilience Meyer had never put forth in his multisport athletic career. One that turned into a silver medal in the 110-meter high hurdles and a top-4 placement for his shuttle hurdle relay team at the 1A state meet. Wapsie Valley earned 13 points at state, and his factoring in that was one of a handful of criteria used to select him as the Oelwein Daily Register’s male track and field athlete of the year.
Meyer is believed to be the first Warrior to qualify for the Drake Relays for two events in a season (110 hurdles, high jump). He had knee problems throughout his senior year, what he believes is plica syndrome and what is estimated as the base cause of the partial tear. It hurt through cross-country and basketball but became more exacerbated by his high jump training and movement.
“His knee was bothering him all season,” Davie said. “It became, ‘Well, do whatever you think you can do and it’s fine.’ I trusted him enough to know what he could and couldn’t do. With everything, the first concern as him. I told him that. ‘When you’re 40, you want to be able to play with your kids and do stuff like that. This is important, but not more important than your long-term health.’”
Research was done — reading, speaking with athletic trainers and physical therapists. It could totally tear, and everything is shot.
Meyer is not one to think about backing down. Take the risk. He went to Davie the Monday before the Edgewood-Colesburg district meet.
‘I’m in’ was what he told Davie.
“We were getting close to district, and I told him, ‘I’m not trying to push you, but I need to know what you are going to do,’” Davie said. “I wanted to give him the time to process it, but also needed to know how to move ahead.
“It was ultimately his decision. I was going to support him whatever decision he made.”
Meyer lightly practiced for three days. He set a personal record with a 13.9-second 110 hurdle run and helped the shuttle hurdle relay qualify as well.
“He ran great at district,” Davie said. “My biggest concern was more the mental side of it. … That’s hard mentally to perform at your best when in the back of your mind, you know you’re not healthy.”
Meyer admitted his body was as healthy as it was going to be considering. His mind was, well, less than focused.
“I can tell you that week, up until we got to state, was probably the most stressed I’ve ever been. That was so mentally exhausting. At district, I felt I had to get our shuttle team to state. I’d feel bad if we didn’t make it to state in shuttle — we’d looked forward to it since state (in 2021), when we DQ’d. I felt I had to get us (back to state).”
Des Moines in 2021 is where he claimed his greatest statistical achievement in the sport — the 1A gold medal in the high jump. That feat, which earned interest from various schools around the region, was no longer a thought.
“That was literally right away,” Meyer said. “Once we got out of the doctor’s office, we said ‘We’re done with high jump.’
“I feel like I honestly would have been much more tempted to do high jump if I hadn’t won it last year. I probably would have tried to do it, and it wouldn’t have been good.”
An addendum occurred. Meyer and Davie scheduled a longer warm-up period at district and state for the senior, for both events. The sense of irony was not lost on the coach.
“He wanted all this time to warm up at district and state,” Davie joked. “As a freshman, I about strangled him all year because he wouldn’t warm up. We’ve come full circle.”
In a perfect world, full circle includes a gold medal in the 110 hurdles — one gold swapped for another. Meyer mentioned multiple times that Saturday and following he wasn’t happy with the silver in the competitive sense of wanting to win. He expressed happiness for his shuttle hurdle teammates and found a semblance of a silver lining.
Noted Meyer, “I was just really glad I could even go down to state, or even run at district.”