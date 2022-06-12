JESUP — Control what can be controlled, make do with what can be made do.
And .500 is fine.
It felt like a consensus opinion for two of the three area teams that participated in an abbreviated Jesup tournament Saturday. Both Wapsie Valley and West Central went 1-1 on the day while North Fayette Valley went 0-2.
Wapsie Valley rallies to go .500
Austin Jeanes and his players weren’t disappointed in the Warriors’ 6-0 loss to 5A Dubuque Hempstead to open the tournament.
It’s just that Wapsie’s 15-1, three-inning win against North Fayette Valley was, for one, a win. And it was nice to get double-digit hits and runs after being one-hit by the Mustangs.
“Our first game was kinda — I mean, we were in it for a while,” junior third baseman Sydney Matthias said. “This one felt good to come back and just bounce back from the loss.”
The win started with a small-ball approach and emphasis on making the TigerHawks defense work. Wapsie batted around in the opening frame, coaxing four hits and two walks out of starter Olivia Kleppe and scoring seven runs, with three earned.
The Warriors (7-5) scored seven in the first, three in the second and five in the third.
“That’s how you win the game of softball, stringing hits together,” Matthias said. “It’s always the gameplan coming in. We hadn’t seen much of North Fayette Valley, so it was interesting to see what they had for pitching.”
Added Neil, “We all hit very well in the second game. We were confident in ourselves, ready to go.”
Elle Voy went 2 for 2 with three runs batted in while Matthias went 2 for 2 with three runs and an RBI. Peyton Curley was 2 for 2 with three steals; she batted left-handed once.
“We wanted to mix it up a little bit, get some small ball going,” Jeanes said. “We started the game with a little bit of small ball, to get some baserunners, got girls in the spots we wanted to and then drove in runs early.”
Mae Wedemeier drove in two. Neil doubled and scored twice and Taylor Buhr and Maya Barnes both scored twice.
NFV’s Reagan Wymer went two innings of relief, allowing seven hits, three walks and three earned runs. Asiah Turner and Wymer each went 1 for 1. Keeley Krambeer went 1 for 1 with a steal and a run scored.
Anna Curley allowed one hit and one strikeout in two innings. Buhr pitched an inning of relief; the team didn’t give up an earned run.
“Anna located well tonight in both games, and her curveball has worked really well for her,” Jeanes said. We utilized it a lot.”
In the day’s opener, Neil and Anna Curley didn’t allow an earned run and limited the damage of four errors to a three-run third and two-run first. But Neil garnering the lone Wapsie hit against Hempstead (12-1).
“They’re a really very good 5A team,” Jeanes said. “I think they’re ranked 12 or something, and our girls battled the whole game. I think we may have had only four strikeouts; we hit the ball hard, just right at their second baseman or the pitcher. But we battled.”
Neil and Curley combined to strikeout seven, with six from Neil, in the circle and walk four.
“I was probably going to give (Hempstead) a different look at some point,” Jeanes said of pitching two girls in a game “Ellie was cruising for a while. When they got their order up for the second, or maybe third time, I was like, ‘Maybe we’ll change it up.’ Ellie came out strong right away and Anna followed up with a good performance against a strong-hitting team.
The TigerHawks (5-7) fell, 15-3, in four innings to Washington in their opener. NFV scored all three runs in the third. Sarah Dean drove in one and Turner drove in a pair in the frame; Keeley Krambeer, Dean and Justine Cowley scored.
Cowley went 2 for 2 with three steals and Dean went 2 for 2 with two steals.
Blue Devils come through with wild opening win
A five-run fourth and wild comeback Saturday morning is what Bianca Malone told her team to focus on as they walked out of Jesup’s complex.
The Blue Devils (2-9) picked up six hits in the frame to turn a 4-3 deficit into an 8-4 lead. West Central allowed one run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth but held on behind Abby Squires’ pitching to win in six.
Squires went 3 for 4 while Taylor Carey, Maranda Prickett, Faith Steinbronn, Brooklyn Rose and Hannah Scott each collected two hits.
Squires doubled and scored three runs. Mikaela Kime drove in a run as did Steinbronn.
Squires opened the game against Don Bosco, but was touched up for multiple runs over a three innings in a 12-0, three-inning loss. Steinbronn came on in relief.
“It was nothing against her effort. She went out and she did everything in the first game and this game that we asked. She thought she could keep it down and I trusted her at the time. You roll with it.”
As for the split, Malone cheerfully espoused, “Can’t be mad about that.”
West Central has a pair of Upper Iowa Conference doubleheaders this week, playing at Clayton Ridge on Monday and hosting Postville on Wednesday.
“Both are of them are very winnable; we can come out with four wins,” Malone said. “We just need to focus on that — every pitch, every ball, just get the job done.”