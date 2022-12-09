The Warriors went 17-6 in matches wrestled Thursday night in Fairbank in besting Oelwein, 74-6, and Denver, 50-27.
Cannon Joerger (182, two pins), Garrett Miller (152, two pins), Dawson Schmit (126, two technical falls) and Jacob Schoer (195, two pins) swept their two matches. Kaden Belinsky (106) an Easton Krall (132) went 2-0 with a forfeit and pin.
Derek Hilsenbeck and Andrew Matthias both picked up pins at 285, while Keegon Brown (220), Brayden Dana (145), Kanen Decker (132), Reece Hagenow (113), Jonah Frost (160), Drew Lansing (170) each went 1-1.
Oelwein’s Kale Berinobis (113) went 2-0 with two pins. Nolan Lamphier (182) went 1-1.
Sumner-Fredericksburg falls twice
Noah Henderson picked up a technical fall and pin on Tuesday at East Marshall and Grant Henderson won, 8-2, and garnered a pin to go 2-0 in actual matches as the Cougars lost to Eat Marshall/GMG, 33-29, and Jesup, 60-24.
Kyle Kuhlmann (195) went 2-09 with a forfeit and pin.
Against the host, Sumner ran off four wins in five matches — a Kaden Meyer forfeit, Noah Henderson’s technical fall, Grant Henderson’s decision and Kuhlmann’s pin — to close within 30-29, but the Mustangs earned the matches final points with Wyatt Stalzer’s 11-5 decision against Ethan Hunt at 220.
West Central girls move to 3-0
The Blue Devils followed up Tuesday’s 38-34 Upper Iowa Conference win with a victory Thursday night at Starmont in Arlington. Neither a game score nor statistics were available as of early press deadlines, but head coach Micah Ruroden noted his team “didn’t play super clean and (I) was happy to get out with a win.”
The West Central-Central Elkader first-place UIC showdown Friday was postponed because of inclement weather.
West Central boys 51, Starmont 48
The Blue Devils (1-2) won their first game of the season. Statistics were not available as of early press deadlines.