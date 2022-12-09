Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Warriors went 17-6 in matches wrestled Thursday night in Fairbank in besting Oelwein, 74-6, and Denver, 50-27.

Cannon Joerger (182, two pins), Garrett Miller (152, two pins), Dawson Schmit (126, two technical falls) and Jacob Schoer (195, two pins) swept their two matches. Kaden Belinsky (106) an Easton Krall (132) went 2-0 with a forfeit and pin.

Tags

Trending Food Videos