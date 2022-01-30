SUMNER — Someone called out, “Kanen, Dawson, smile.”
The Wapsie Valley pair, standing next to each other, acquiesced. It led to multiple jokes from other onlookers and teammates/
The freshman (Decker) and junior (Schmit) are known for their stern demeanors but cracked that exterior after each won a North Iowa Cedar league gold medal during Saturday’s tournament and led Wapsie to second place with 152.5 points.
Schmit went 3-0 at 120 pounds with a pair of pins.
He led Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Trace Meyer 4-0 in the second period before claiming the pin at 3 minutes, 24 seconds. Schmit (38-5) also led Union Community’s Briar Mast 12-5 before claiming a second-period pin and bested Jesup’s Treven Delagardelle, 15-4 in a major decision.
Decker went 3-0 at 126 and spent less than one period on the mat in picking up his two pins (1:40 total) before beating Hudson’s Ben Holton, 7-1, in the final.
He led 2-0 after one period. Holton earned an escape to open the second period, but Decker (34-10) snagged a takedown and three-point nearfall to pull ahead for good. The third period was a stalemate.
“There isn’t any strategy to wrestling,” Decker said. “You go out, try to dominate them. Might win, might lose.”
Noted head coach Danny Adams, “Dunker and Schmit wrestled really tough in their finals and proved their day. They stepped it up.”
The Warriors went 2-1 in title matches as Chase Ackerman (22-12) fell in his final match. Ackerman claimed two pins and was even with Dike-New Hartford’s Cayden Buskohl after two minutes. Buskohl opened an 8-4 lead with a five-point second period and earned a late reversal after Ackerman closed within 10-7 in the third.
“We started the day with three No. 1 seeds,” Adams said. “You’d like to have them all in the finals, which we did. You’d like to have three champs, obviously, but sometimes it doesn’t happen.
“We had a good day. Finishing second is great. We had a few guys who didn’t wrestle to their potential, but we also had a few guys that stepped up and wrestled above it. That’s kind of a good place to be as we come into sectional week.”
Gavin Leistikow (132) snagged bronze with a 3-1 mark and two pins.
“I think Gavin Leistikow came out and wrestled great,” Adams said. “I thought he was in that 3-4 mix and he ended up winning third place. As a senior finishing third, it was a good day for him.”
Keegon Brown (195, 3-2), Brody Kleitsch (106, 1-2) and Drew Lansing (152, 1-2) all placed fourth. Brown fell twice to Denver’s Cooper South, including a pin in the third-place match.
“Keegon also wrestled a really good tournament,” Adams said. “Finally got past the Sumner-Fred kid, (Kyle) Kuhlmann. It’s the first time he’s beat him this year in four meetings. That was a good step for him.”
Added Schmit, “I think everyone did pretty good today. Obviously, we had a couple guys on the backside fall a little short of their goals but overall, I think we did pretty good.”