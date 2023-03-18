A flatline, but without the beep.
Dawson Schmit’s demeanor seems to move less than a seismograph’s needle when it comes to wrestling.
Prior to a match. During a match. After a match.
The energy is there. The strength is there. The joy is there. The sadness is there.
The emotion is there, just not in an exuberant fashion. Schmit lets his work do the talking — and it said a lot.
More than 150 victories (157-29). Four consecutive Class 1A podium placements, with none lower than fifth. A runner-up medal his final season, a name etched throughout the Wapsie Valley record book, and a name now in discussion as one of of the top grapplers in program history.
A steady calmness underneath.
“Dawson and I have a lot in common as far as when I was an athlete and him as an athlete and outside pressure (we faced) and what you need to do your best in the room and outside of the room in front of the fans,” first-year head coach Brian Krall said. “I’ve had both supportive parents and other people supportive, and I’ve had other people that were super-criticizing of what I’ve done,” Krall added. “I know how that plays out, how it can be super-difficult for a student-athlete and encouraging at the same time.”
Among Schmit’s achievements is a second straight selection as the Oelwein Daily Register’s boys wrestler of the year. Forty-plus wins (44-8), 27 pins, three technical falls and two major decisions.
“I had a lot more fun with it, not only in the room, but outside of the room with the guys,” Schmit said of his final prep campaign. “I felt there was a stronger bond (within) the team.”
Krall’s first turn in the lead chair was one of multiple changes to Schmit’s final season. The former longtime assistant pushed more of an offensive mindset, though Schmit said, “To go on offense, that was something stressed from when I was little growing up.”
The head coach also partnered Schmit with assistant Kaleb Krall — Brian’s son, a former Wartburg wrestler and Wapsie prep standout in his own right — for much of practice once the calendar turned to January. It led to an improvement in offense and defense from both bottom and top positions.
“Confidence in all positions was huge,” Brian said. “He’s always had confidence on his feet. But coming into this year, having Kaleb as a wrestling partner really helped him improve in other positions.”
Schmit nodded, noting his focus became to consistently work on weaknesses. “Definitely getting out on bottom, and riding people out on top,” Schmit said of what he focused on this season. “That was something I’ve always struggled in high school with, riding people out better. Especially the better wrestlers.”
Fourth place as a freshman. Third as a sophomore. Fifth as a junior.
One might expect an automatic ‘I want to win state’ to come from a senior’s mouth as the season began.
“I wouldn’t say that was the first thing,” Schmit said. “You have to have short goals to get to the big goals. Coming into this year, It was just fixing up a couple things, working on them. And if I lose, focus on what I did wrong and how to fix that.”
The last sentence makes Brian grin wider than the Cheshire cat. Soliloquy incoming.
“Succeeding is not always winning,” the head coach said. “We learn a lot from our losses, and it’s at those points we learn to pick ourselves up, scrape ourselves back together and go back and look at things, like Dawson said — ‘What can I do better?’ And we come back and work on those things.”
Another thing Schmit improved upon came both on and off the mat. Leadership is never just by example.
“Dawson, this year more than any, has stepped up as a verbal leader. He’s always been a performer … been the pacesetter his whole life,” Brian said. “This year, he took a role as talking to the team after practice, pumping others up, talking to them if they’re struggling mentally.
“I’m lucky as a first-year head coach to have a senior such as Dawson with so much ability and self-worth to be able to talk to his teammates, to help them through things. Or to put them in check. That’s a lucky thing for me.”