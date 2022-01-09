FAYETTE — It wasn’t a long motion.
It looked like a simple flick of the wrist.
Andrew Westpfahl’s flick, however, propelled a basketball through time and space into a basket Saturday at Upper Iowa University’s Dorman Gymnasium to secure a one-point lead for with roughly three seconds remaining against New Hampton during the Upper Iowa Showcase.
An ensuing inbounds pass by the Chicasaws was heaved downcourt toward their basket in order to break Wapsie Valley’s press. The ball flew aimlessly past its intended target — with Westpfahl in pursuit as a defender — and out of bounds at the opposite end of the court as the buzzer sounded.
Wapsie Valley clambered back from a game-long deficit to win, 51-50. The Warriors (7-3) have won five straight games.
“It was intense,” Westpfahl said. “I saw we needed a shot and obviously we were looking for Gunner to get that shot. He’s been there and is ready for that. But he got locked up (by the defense) and I was wide open and shot it.”
“Congratulations to Drew for hitting that huge shot,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “It looked good right out of his hand. That was awesome that he had the wherewithal to catch it and shoot it and make the 3.”
The Warriors secured a 3-0 record for the week which included wins over a pair of 2A schools and a 61-49 North Iowa Cedar league East win against Union Community on Friday.
“Trusting your teammates feels good, obviously,” Westpfahl said. “Just
keeping healthy and
being prepared gets us ready for those wins. We don’t need to be or want to be an up-and-down, roller-coaster team.”
Class 2A New Hampton (4-6) held a 50-46 advantage with 2 minutes, 27 seconds remaining in the contest, but senior Warriors wing Gunner Meyer cut into it with 1:07 remaining on a pair of free throws. An offensive foul with 43 seconds set Wapsie up with its opportunity.
An initial shot with under 35 seconds left was missed, but the rebound was procured. Westpfahl dumped it into Mason Harter, who’s shot bounded off the backboard and into a quick scrum. New Hampton’s Tyler Wiltse came up with the ball, but had it stolen from him.
It was pushed back out to Meyer at the top of the key, and he initiated a final play with the clock creeping down from 15 seconds. At nine seconds, he drove to his right and met resistance at the top of the free-throw lane.
At the same time, Westpfahl leaked out to the left wing and Meyer pitched the ball to his teammate. Westpfahl took less than half a second in the catch-and-release and sank his 23rd 3-pointer of the season.
“It felt good coming out, and when it went in, I was surprised, obviously. Big shot at a big time, and we needed it.”
Westpfahl and Meyer led the team in 3-pointers taken (53 for Meyer and 51 for Westpfahl) and were tied in makes (20 apiece) coming into the contest. Westpfahl sank three second half 3s and now has 23 while Meyer sank one as he scored a game-high 25 points.
New Hampton pulled out to a 12-2 lead early and it seemed Meyer was the only one connecting for the Warriors early. He scored the team’s first 14 points and had 16 of the team’s 20 at halftime.
The offense slowly found itself outside of the senior’s production, with a pair of 3s from Westpfahl closing the gap to 33-28 and Harter’s jump keeping it within five (35-30) halfway through the third quarter.
New Hampton’s lead remained at five into the fourth before the tournament host used a six-point run to knot the game at 46 on Harter’s free throws with just under four minutes left.
“We obviously didn’t play well in the first quarter,” McKowen said. “It’s always a scare of playing back-to-back nights of how you’re going to respond, and we were caught on our heels in the first quarter. New Hampton took advantage of some wide-open shots or offensive rebounds and knocking shots down against us.”
The Chicasaws went up 50-46 on a putback from Cael Laures and a Carter Steinlage layup at the 2:27 mark, but it was their last score.
“You don’t want to put yourself in a spot like that, but if you do, being able to come out and do some things like we did oi nth second half was huge,” McKowen said.
New Hampton’s Drake Wemark netted 19 for the Chicasaws and passed the 1,000-point barrier.
Alongside Meyer’s 25 and Westpfahl’s 13 points, Harter chipped in eight, Michael Mann II sank a 3 and Parker Landsgard hit a jumper in the lane.
“We weren’t ready to begin the game,” Westpfahl said. “Just being prepared and focused up and realizing ‘these kids are coming to win, not to lose.’ To give it all we’ve got in not just a half, but all the game.”