FAIRBANK — Home versus road.
Twice as many hits.
One third fewer errors.
A veteran pitcher, locked in.
Is that all it took?
Seems to be the case.
Nearly one week after falling by three runs at Janesville, Wapsie Valley continued its postseason run with an 11-1, five-inning victory against the Wildcats during the Class 1A District 6 semifinal Wednesday at home.
The Wildcats scored five runs in the opening frame on June 29, and the Warriors (24-12) opened its playoff game Wednesday in similar fashion, using a six-run first to spark them.
The first six batters — Justus Kelley, Jacob Schoer, Tucker Ladeburg, Jaxson Kuhlmann, Bryar Bellis and Blake Hesse — reached before an out was made, and Wapsie sent 11 to the plate in batting around.
“It’s always great when you can come out and you start hitting the crap out of the ball,” Ladeburg said. “Scored six in the first inning. It gives us so much energy going through the whole game. It kept us up.”
It also gave him a sense of calm.
“When I’m pitching, it feels great — I get to pitch with a lead, a big lead,” he added. “I feel confident; I’m not scared to give up a run, I can throw fastballs and do whatever I want. It’s great having that padding very early.”
Ladeburg pitched himself out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the second and saw a runner tagged out at the plate on a throw from Mason Harter in the third.
A throwing error on a pickoff was the lone miscue Wapsie made defensively, as opposed to three errors that led to five unearned runs June 29.
“He still had the strength, too,” Harter said of Ladeburg’s second inning. “Hit a dude, walked two and came back and struck one out (to hold them). That’s hard.”
Asked what the biggest difference was between the loss and the victory, Harter noted, “Errors, I feel. Errors and pitching.”
Ladeburg struck out five in 3 2/3 innings and worked around three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He exited on pitch No. 64, which preserves him for Saturday’s matchup against South Winneshiek.
“The plan is to have me go 65, and Hunter (Curley) go 65,” Ladeburg said. “Work that way through every single game, so we can work away at every single team, pitch against every single team. That’s the plan.”
In 2018, head coach Tom Joecken used a similar system to reach the substate championship game, rotating between Blayde Bellis and Tucker Blaylock in three of the four postseason games and Bellis and Trevor Sauerbrei for the other. The Warriors went 3-1, falling to North Linn in the substate final.
After Janesville (12-12) scored for a 6-1 deficit, Kelley drove in Harter and Ladeburg drove in Kelley for an 8-1 score.
In the fifth, Harter stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded.
He fouled off two pitches on a 2-2 count. On the seventh pitch, Harter ended the game, drilling a three-run double to deep right field.
He was soon swarmed by a frenetic mob of teammates in celebration.
“It feels good, especially after losing to them last week. Feels great,” Harter said. “Keep playing like we’re playing. Keep ripping the (cover off) the ball.”
Harter drove in four while Hesse, Kelley, Ladeburg and Garet Shannon collected two hits apiece. Bryar Bellis and Kelley each picked up two RBI.
“Just hit the ball,” he said. “We know our pitching is going to be solid. It has been almost every game this year. But when we come out and hit the ball, it’s great for team energy, the pitching. It gives the bottom of the lineup confidence because the top is hitting it well.”