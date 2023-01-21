FAIRBANK — Second-half Wapsie showed up again.
But first-quarter Wapsie also made a very strong appearance.
The Warriors scored 24 points in the first eight minutes, then 36 in the second half during a 74-45 North Iowa Cedar League East rout of Sumner-Fredericksburg on Friday.
Senior forward Hunter Kane scored Wapsie’s first five points, picking up his twp layups off passes from classmate and standout center Mason Harter, with the second igniting an eight-point run for an 11-3 advantage.
“Clean it up,” Kane said of his opening three minutes performance. “Especially when they triple-team him, like they were, it’s like the easiest layup of my life. Or I cut in and he’ll dish it to me. It’s pretty much an easy layup.”
Added Harter: “I knew they were going to double-team me. So, on the backside, Hunter was open every time. It’s happened in games past, too. Just an easy bucket when we can get it.”
The Cougars (4-9, 1-5) closed within 11-6 on a 3-pointer from Treyton Wurzer, but never came within single digits after Wapsie (12-1, 6-0) ended the opening stanza on a 13-0 run. Andrew Westpfahl scored seven while Benton Hyde and Traeton Sauerbrei sank 3-pointers.
Sumner pulled within 13 (44-28) on Jaymison Howard’s third-quarter 3 and another from Achilles Quigley (44-31). Howard and Wurzer each netted 12 for the Cougars.
Harter scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, including two dunks that brought the home crowd to a roar. After each, Mason looked toward his family.
“Looked at my brother after each because he did the pledge thing, and I was like ‘There you go,’” Harter smiled.
Friday’s doubleheader also served as a fundraiser for Harter’s father and assistant coach Andy Harter, who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. Pledges were made by various fans along with other fundraising elements, and Peyton Harter donated $50 for each of Mason’s dunks. Head coach Marty McKowen was given a technical foul late in the contest — worth at multiple $100 pledges, according to the coach.
Harter scored 26, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked five shots. Westpfahl scored 19, with six assists and three steals.