FAIRBANK — Development takes time.
Development can be rough.
It’s pretty much what second-year Wapsie Valley head coach Kayla Ott noted after a 52-25 loss to Hudson that dropped the Warriors (2-2) to .500 again.
“The girls are still learning how to play together, and we’ll get there,” she said. “One game at a time. It’s only our (fourth) game of the season … season’s still young, and I want us to be playing our best ball at the end.
“Yeah, I want to win, but I want these games to be the experience of what we need to grow with and what we need to work on.”
Kate Risse’s split from the free-throw line closed their deficit to 5-3 at the halfway point of the opening quarter, but Wapsie didn’t score again until two minutes later and trailed by 10 (15-5) after the first stanza.
The Warriors saw a two-possession series of hit a shot, miss free throws the next time down twice in the first half and didn’t score on back-to-back possessions until the latter stage of the fourth quarter, when Elle Voy scored on a layup and Kenzie Snyder connected on a three-point play with a layup and free throw to cut the Pirate lead from 48-17 to 48-22.
Voy’s putback of a missed free throw also gave the home team multiple points on two possessions and a 51-25 scoreboard.
Wapsie, however, shot 10 for 35 and committed 23 turnovers to severely limit its chances. It also shot 4-of-14 from the line.
“Boxing out hurt us a lot tonight, too,” Ott said. “We’ve got to get back to those basics and continue to work hard. We’re seeing glimpses of great things, but we still haven’t put all the pieces together.”
Snyder (six points, three steals, two assists, two rebounds) and Risse (five points) led the way in scoring, while Bailey Mullihan and Voy both chipped in four points. Grace Mullihan added five rebounds.