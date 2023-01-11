FAIRBANK — A pair of 3-pointers to open the third quarter.
Seven points in 1 minute, 14 seconds.
FAIRBANK — A pair of 3-pointers to open the third quarter.
Seven points in 1 minute, 14 seconds.
Nineteen second half points.
Oh, and they scored the game’s first points and led by two, two minutes into the contest.
Something to build on, in essence, against the state’s No. 1 team.
Dike-New Hartford beat Wapsie Valley, 60-25, on Tuesday.
The Warriors (5-7) sank 3-pointers from Kate Risse and Kenzie Snyder in the first 45 seconds of the third quarter to pull within 40-12, and later Grace Mullihan netted consecutive buckets for a 44-16 deficit.
Wapsie didn’t score in the quarter’s final five minutes, but later scored seven fourth-quarter points in two and a half minutes to close within 58-25. The Warriors were the latest in a string of teams to score at least 25 against the No. 1 Wolverines (11-0), which has beaten all but two teams on its schedule by more than 20 points.
Mullihan scored 10, with four rebounds, a block and a steal. Risse netted five points, adding two assists and two steals. Snyder and Macy Ott hit 3s.
Bailey Mulihan grabbed seven rebounds to go with a bucket.
