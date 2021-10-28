FAIRBANK — The projector displayed Saturday’s Class 1A state cross-country meet course in Fort Dodge.
Wapsie Valley head coach Justin Davie was going through the course with his team Monday, five days away from its first team state meet appearance in 20 years.
He then asked Sydnie Martin and Ava VanDaele, repeat qualifiers from 2020, if they remembered his advice prior to that race.
Begin scene.
“I guess I don’t remember that. We didn’t have a strategy,” VanDaele said in a questioning tone.
“Yeah, we did. It was the only thing we talked about,” Davie said.
“Have fun?” she laughed as Martin chimed in: “That’s a good answer.”
Davie huffed.
“The thing at state is this. It’s very easy to get caught up in the emotion and the adrenaline,” he said to group, whose heads ping-ponged back and forth between teammates and coach.
VanDaele’s voice rose.
“Oh, yeah. I remember that,” she said as Davie rolled his eyes and everyone laughed.
Martin and fellow senior Mary Bodensteiner have run together since seventh grade.
“We started just for the fun of it, and then when you get a team together at the high school age … You get the feeling that it’s more than just running for fun because we wanted to do something different in junior high,” Bodensteiner said. “It was fun for the fun of it, and it’s fun now because we’re actually kind of good.”
Added Martin, “We call ourselves the OG running buddies.”
The pair and classmate Hailey Eitzenhefer became the core of what turned into the history-making squad when they entered high school. Now-sophomores Dakota East and VanDaele came to the team two seasons ago, and junior Brylee Bellis and freshman Jaylin May joined during this season. They not only pushed into the varsity seven, but added depth to a program that ballooned to nearly a dozen runners in 2021.
“I started a month ago,” May said. “I really thought about it, because I love track and I love running. I’m a sprinter, but I thought I should try long distance and see how it goes.
“I tried it out at the meet in Grundy and felt, ‘You know, this is not bad.’ I just kept going to practices.”
Added Bellis, “Having extra people, too, in practices allowed us to push ourselves more and encourage each other.”
VanDaele agreed.
“We had a couple key additions to the team this year that helped us qualify to state,” she said. “That gave people more motivation — we have a shot, and we have enough numbers to make a name for ourselves.”
Making a name was a bewildering experience.
Wapsie Valley placed second at the Clayton Ridge state qualifying meet, besting No. 9 ranked Kee High by one point (68-69) and 21 points behind district winner South Winneshiek.
“I don’t think I’ll ever forget the moment when they said Kee High (was in third). You hear Kee (announced third), and it’s like ‘Holy crap,’” Martin said.
Added Eitzenhefer, “I was in shock.”
“It was like, ‘Oh, my G-d, we got second?’” VanDaele recalled. “I almost cried. When we heard Kee place third, it was like, ‘Wait, what?’”
In the moment context clues weren’t realized. Martin thought “something’s going on” when she saw Davie with his camera phone out as the ceremony began, but didn’t do the math right away.
“I saw the results, but I kept a straight face the whole time,” Davie said as the girls pieced events together Monday. “One of the other coaches came up to me and shook my hand and patted me on the back. I told Berg (AD Brett Bergman), ‘We qualified by one point. We’re in.’
“And I kept a straight face the whole time.”
VanDaele placed 32nd and Martin placed 37th in 2020, but are excited to have a full squad this year.
The Warriors are ranked No. 12 in the cross-country coaches Class 1A team poll. VanDaele is ranked the No. 14 female runner.
“Senior year, being able to make it to state as a team is really exciting to see how far we’ve come as runners,” Bodensteiner said.
Added Martin, “We just kept putting in work this year and had it pay off in the end. Everything fell into place how it needed to.”
The Class 1A race begins at 2:30 p.m. at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.