FAIRBANK — Hailey Wehling looked toward center field.
Elle Voy looked that direction.
So did pretty much everyone in a Wapsie Valley black and gold uniform.
Someone called out “Sydney,” and suddenly, Sydney Matthias looked up.
Snapped to attention was more like it, as the senior tracked a ball hit on a line to left centerfield.
The ball traveled all the way to the wall as Matthias caught up to it and threw it in.
“I finally got one,” she called out seconds later, beaming.
“Oh, yeah. Got one ball hit to me, got burnt,” Matthias said after the game. “That’s OK. I fulfilled my lifelong dream of playing center field.”
Matthias played center field on Senior Day — the lone position she had yet to play in her career — as the Warriors celebrated her, Elle Voy and Delaney Youngblut before and after an 11-0, five-inning win against Clayton Ridge.
Youngblut started at second and Voy manned her usual spot at first. Regular centerfielder Peyton Curley played third base and nearly every varsity player saw time in the field or at the plate during Wapsie’s final regular-season game.
“It was a good chance to get everybody a chance to play,” Voy said. “We got people in who don’t necessarily get varsity time all the time.”
The Warriors (21-7) closed the campaign with their seventh victory since June 13 and 13th since June 6. Wapsie went 18-4 in June. They scored three in the first, two in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and walked off on Matthias’ triple in the fifth.
Matthias drove in three and went 2 for 3 while Taylor Buhr went 3 for 4 and scored twice and Wehling drove in a pair with a single in the first. Mae Wedemeier went 2 for 3, with a triple, and scored twice, as well.
“We got the bats going when we needed to,” Youngblut said. “We played well, had fun.”
Added Matthias: “It was ‘Just enjoy it.’ Play it, have fun, then put the nose to the grindstone to get ready for the postseason.”