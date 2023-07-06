FAIRBANK — Destiny? Perhaps.
Subconscious kicking in? Perhaps.
“We just tried to shake it off,” Wapsie Valley sophomore Taylor Buhr said postgame, “and be like, ‘We’re going to bounce back, respond back.’”
Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” blared in the background as Buhr spoke of her team’s reaction to Denver scoring three runs in the top of the fourth.
The Warriors answered with three of their own in the bottom half, then added two in the fifth and three in the sixth during a 14-4 Class 2A Region 6 quarterfinal Wednesday. No. 2 seed Wapsie (22-7) will host South Winneshiek (20-15) at 5 p.m. today for a chance to go to the regional championship.
“We fired right back from that. We knew we could hit, and had confidence in that fact,” head coach Austin Jeanes said. “We didn’t let a few bumps kill our energy. We kept it rolling.”
Cyclone Alayna Akers cracked a two-out double to deep right center field that scored Bailey Nuss, Myia Rosencrans and Mylee Thurm, and pulled Denver (11-22) within 6-3. The host came back with three straight singles in its half; Sydney Matthias’ knock plated Peyton Curley and Taylor Buhr for an 8-3 margin.
Later, Hailey Wehling’s groundout brought in Matthias for a 9-3 score.
Curley and Buhr added RBIs in the fifth. After Denver increased its run total in the sixth, Wapsie closed it with five straight batters reaching. Maya Barnes and Jaylin May each singled and Natalie Gray walked.
Curley’s infield single scored Barnes and Buhr walked it off with a two-run single.
“We played great,” senior Elle Voy said. “Everybody was hitting.”
Voy launched Wapsie’s offense — literally — with a two-out, two-run home run in the first inning.
“Just a meatball down the middle,” Voy said of what she saw on the pitch.
Added Buhr: “That’s the one she likes.”
“I think it got everybody going, in a good mood,” Voy added. “It gave us a cushion to start, especially with (Denver) getting hits in the top of the first. It helped us move past that and started the offense.”
The Warriors added four in the second as Matthias drove in two and Curley drove in one.
The top of the lineup — Curley, Buhr and Matthias — went a combined 13 for 14 with 10 RBI and seven runs scored. Voy went 2 for 3 with the homer as the Warriors batted .647 (22 for 34).
“We were all excited to keep (hitting); we wanted to do what Elle did, drive in runs,” Buhr said. “We all had energy in the dugout, and we kept on moving through the lineup. It was great.”