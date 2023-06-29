FAIRBANK — Quiet as its kept, Wapsie Valley’s pitching staff has come into form.
And it is a staff.
Twenty-one victories are spread across seven pitchers. Two high-usage relievers have combined for four saves while another is 2-0 in four appearances. Two hundred-two and one-third innings pitched have produced a 2.39 earned-run average and 228 strikeouts, a little more than one per inning.
The latest outing was Garet Shannon’s five-inning shutout Monday of North Tama, where he offset five hits with five strikeouts as the Warriors won, 11-0. The lone Redhawk to advance to third was leadoff batter Kyle Knaack, who singled, went to second on another single and got to third on a fielder’s choice.
He and J? Dostal were left stranded as Shannon induced two pop flies to first baseman Jaxson Kuhlmann to end the inning. Only two other batters reached second base the rest of the evening.
“Garet on the bump, he did great. I mean, he’s 6-0; he’s been efficient and putting up good numbers,” Tucker Ladeburg said. “When you have a guy you can trust on the mound, and that gives up little runs (per game) … it gets him more comfortable on the mound.
Shannon’s ERA is a tidy 1.04; he is one of two Warriors who have hit six wins. Ladeburg (6-2, 1.45 ERA) is the other.
“It’s efficient to have a lot of arms,” the junior ace said. “Not just a couple, like two or three, but we have five or six arms we can rely on to throw in varsity games. And they’re perfectly fine on the mound. It’s nice as a pitcher to be able to trust your defense, and the defense trusts the pitcher to pitch.”
Wapsie scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings, with two in the first and three apiece thereafter.
Justus Kelley drove in three, Manny Huebner scored three runs and Ladeburg triple twice. Kelley, Jacob Schoer and Ladeburg were a combined 6 for 9 with six runs batted in and four runs scored. Huebner went 2 for 2 with a walk and Schoer stole two bases.
“This is the best time to play your best ball,” Kelley said. “One week until district starts; we can’t ask for a much better ending to the season. We have more games, and a tough one Wednesday, for sure … but I’m excited.”