FAIRBANK — Difference is negligible.
Through nine games in 2021, Wapsie Valley’s defense allowed just 92 points. A year later, the number is 95.
It had four shutouts in 2021 through nine games. Three in 2022, including a playoff-opening goose egg.
Eleven sacks, 43.5 tackles for loss, 12 fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions. All similar to 2021 numbers, save for a school-record 23 interceptions in 11 games.
Nothing much has changed. But everything has, too.
“We still do things now during defensive work that we did in preseason camp,” defensive coordinator Cody Jones said. “Just focus on it. And it can become boring if you don’t embrace it.
“It is still do your job. We cannot worry about anything else. Worry about your key, and your job. You have to stay in that mindset.”
Mindset early this week leading up to the second Class A playoff round was a reflection on holding Saint Ansgar’s 342 yards-per-game rush attack to just 187 total, and posting a second shutout in three weeks.
“Our run defense has been big,” safety Dawson Schmit said. “Especially the last game. Being able to stop the run against a team that runs a lot is huge.”
So is adhering to the old Bill Belichick philosophy — what a team does particularly well, that’s what you take away from their gameplan. Whether it’s a specific player or an aspect of their game, Jones and company aim for it every week.
It also allows the group to refocus on fundamentals each week. It’s seemingly Jones’ favorite pastime.
“I think going through the fundamentals every week really helps,” Cannon Joerger added. “Like (Jones) said, embracing makes you better in the end.”
It also allows for improvement in smaller areas. Wapsie lost to both Denver and Grundy Center in 2021 and 2022, but the combined total scores for the victors was 77 points in 2021 and 45 in 2022.
The Warriors are one behind last season’s pace for fumble recoveries in fewer games.
“Our whole defensive line started the year not using hands at all,” Mason Harter said of the physicality he’s seen from the team recently. “Now we’ve been using hands to get a better pass rush on them the past few games.”
Letting things go in the relative moment has also been preached more. Allowing 21 second-half points to South Winneshiek in a 48-24 blowout stuck in the craw of the program, so Wapsie’s mission for the final two regular season games was to pitch shutouts. Allowing just one score since the win in Calmar is the salve.
“We know not everything is going to go our way,” Brok Gorber said. “Rebounding from it (is big). Maybe (the opponent gets) a big play, but we can’t let them go score just because they gained 20 yards on one play.”
Jones notes the unit still strives to be better. A team goal is to not relinquish a play more than 15 yards to anyone, an effort meant to force an opposing team into driving the whole field while earning punishment along the way.
“I think we’ve got the same mindset (each game),” Grober said. “We don’t care how good they are. We’re going to come in, read our keys and do our job every play.”