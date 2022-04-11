It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Golf
Girls
Chloe Bolte, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The freshman earned runner-up honors with a 44 as the Cougars carded a 189 to beat Columbus Catholic and AGWSR at the season-opening triangular.
Hannah Patrick, Oelwein: The freshman won medalist honors with a 48 as the Huskies opened the season with a dual against Waukon.
Soccer
Boys
Andre Fuentes, North Fayette Valley: The sophomore midfielder tallied three goals and three assists as the TigerHawks opened the season 3-0.
Kaleb White, NFV: The junior midfielder netted five goals, including a hat trick and game-winner against Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center.
Track and field
Boys
Blake Reichter, NFV: The junior won the discus at the Edgewood-Colesburg meet.
Wapsie Valley shuttle hurdles team: The quartet of Dawson Schmit, Aidan Shannon, Brock Kleitsch and Gunner Meyer won the 110-meter relay at the Edgewood-Colesburg meet. Meyer also placed second in the 110 hurdles.
Girls
Kristen Haynes, Starmont: The freshman placed second in the high jump at the Jesup B girls meet.
Addison Popham, Starmont: The junior won the discus.
Wapsie Valley track: The Warriors placed second at the Jesup B girls meet. Highlights included gold medals from Brooklyn Etringer and Ava VanDaele as well as the 400-meter, 1,600-meter and distance medley relays. Elle Voy went 2-3 in the shot put and discus.