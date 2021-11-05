WINTHROP — Sneaking into a party can be a thrilling experience.
It’s still a little painful when one gets removed.
Wapsie Valley’s season closed Friday night with a 12-0 Class A quarterfinal loss to East Buchanan. The Warriors (9-3) were one step from the semifinal round at the University of Northern Iowa’s UNI Dome next Thursday.
“It’s something I’ll never forget,” senior tailback Holten Robinson said. “We were never supposed to be here anyway. It says a lot we got here and I love all these guys and I love my coaches. I’ll never forget any of this.”
It was an injury to the tailback that caused a shift in Wapsie Valley’s gameplan.
Robinson was injured on a 2-yard carry early in the second quarter. It was a lower-body injury that left one of his legs limp for a period of time and kept him out of the offensive lineup until late in the fourth quarter when his team was down two scores and he begged to get back on offense.
“I got tackled and got twisted up,” Robinson said. “I couldn’t walk very well and coach pulled me out of offense.
“I was still able to play a little bit of defense and toward the end, I said ‘Put me back in. I have to finish my last game.’ I had to.”
Robinson’s injury forced a shift in Wapise Valley’s offensive scheme. The Warriors still rotated carries between fullbacks Hunter Kane and Braden Knight, but also opened up the passing game.
Junior quarterback Casey O’Donnell went 14 for 31 for 67 yards and three interceptions on the night; he was 61 for 132 with four scores and seven picks coming into the contest.
O’Donnell threw four passes with Robinson in the lineup and 27 after he departed. One of his interceptions was a downfield bomb meant for Robinson.
“Yeah, it did (hurt us),” Foster said. “Holten’s one of our main guys on offense. Not having him really hurt us.”
Wapsie hadn’t allowed more than six points a game during its nine-game win streak, and its stout defense held firm most of the night. East Buchanan (10-1) was 0 for 2 on fourth down in the first half and punted its three remaining fourth down situations.
The Warriors also snuffed out both Buccaneer 2-point conversions.
East Buchanan, however, scored on Connor Williams’ 35-yard run with 4 minutes, 53 seconds in the first half and an Adam Hackett 46-yard run three and a half minutes into the third quarter.
“That’s been our M.O. all season,” Foster said of the defense. “And we moved the ball on offense. Just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.
“But our guys, I can’t thank them enough for leaving it all out there.”
Robinson finished with five yards rushing and a 26-yard reception. Classmate Gavin Leistikow ended his career with a handful of stops, with one for loss. Wapsie also loses Hunter Ackerman,
Dakota Heinze, Parker Landsgard, Michael Mann, Cole Otto, Ashton Marvets and Brady Sauerbrei to graduation.
“Our guys played so hard and I appreciate the effort from all of them tonight,” Foster said.