Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics.
If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore for Cornell. The Rams (1-4) have lost three consecutive games. He has not played.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Cornell. Stimson has one offensive rebound on the season.
The Rams play at Illinois College today.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He is redshirting for fellow Wapsie alum and UIU head coach Brooks McKowen.
The Peacocks (4-3, 1-0 NSIC) have won three consecutive games and average 80.6 points per game.
UIU hosts Concordia University on Thursday and plays at Minnesota State on Saturday.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (4-2, 0-1) have lost two in a row.
Pagel has scored 33 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked two shots in five games. She is 14 for 31 from the field and 5 for 10 from the free-throw line.
UIU hosts Concordia University on Thursday and plays at Minnesota State on Saturday.
Kenlin Schmitt is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman at Luther College. The Norse (5-1, 1-0 A-R-C) have won two in a row. Schmitt hasn’t played this season.
Luther hosts Wartburg on Wednesday and plays at Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.
Football
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (12-0, 8-0 A-R-C) opened the playoffs with a pair of wins, 14-6 against UW-LaCrosse and 23-20 At Saint John’s University.
Corbin has played in two games.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College. Ott has played in two games.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College. Rodgers has played in one game.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College.
He has played in 10 games and has 11 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, a half-tackle for loss and one interception on the season.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
He has played in one game and has one tackle for the season.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. He has played in one game.
The Knights host Aurora University on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (12-0) beat Lindsey Wilson, 10-7.
Stoler has started every game for GVU.
The Vikings host Keiser University on Saturday in the NAIA FCS playoffs.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (19-11) drew the No. 6 seed in the Gainesville regional and face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Friday in Gainesville, Fla.
Brandt has 539 assists, 141 digs, 22 aces, 11 kills and a block assist in 25 matches played.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt senior 285-pounder for Upper Iowa (1-0). He is 6-3 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt junior 165-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 3-4 on the season.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and redshirt senior 141-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 4-1 on the season.
The Peacocks wrestle in the Midwest Classic this weekend in Indianapolis.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Cornell. The Rams (3-0) have won three straight duals.
Steffen is 2-1 on the season.
The Rams wrestle at the MSOE Invitational on Saturday in Milwaukee.