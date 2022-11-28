Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BrandtMorganTCU

Morgan Brandt and the Cyclones are the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Gainesville Regional of the NCAA tournament.

 Luke Lu/Iowa State Sports Information

Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics.

If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.

