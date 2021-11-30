The Regents picked up a 40-24 boys basketball victory and a 54-42 girls basketball victory Monday in Waterloo.
Waterloo Christian’s boys Bryce Adams scored 19 and Drew Wagner added 14 in the boys game. Adams added three steals and Wagner chipped in seven rebounds.
Statistics for the Blue Devils (0-1) were not available as of press time.
In the girls game, the Regents broke a 26-all halftime time with a 16-point third quarter to pull ahead by 10. The 1-2 punch of Katie Costello (18) and Reagan Wheeler (17) combined for 35 points. Wheeler added 11 rebounds, four blocks and three stelas. Costello picked up seven rebounds and five steals.
Aaliyah Gordon and Abby Squires netted 10 apiece while Kaydence Martin and Kassidy Bantz each chipped in eight and Emma Michels scored six. Gordon and Michels grabbed seven rebounds apiece; Gordon garnered eight steals and Bantz, Michels and Squires each dished out four assists.