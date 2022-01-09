FAYETTE — The bottom fell out.
Wapsie Valley held court with Waukon for the first half of their Upper Iowa Showcase contest Saturday at Upper Iowa’s Dorman Gymnasium. It seemingly derailed during a four-minute stretch of the third quarter and Waukon pulled away for a 58-42 victory.
“We just have to remember that — at halftime we were only down five,” head coach Kayla Ott said. “We can still win down five. It’s just a growing pain we’re going through right now. No matter what the score is, we can still win a game.
Reagan Barnes’ foul shots with 6 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third cut the host’s deficit to 29-24 — the same five-point margin it had faced since early in the second frame.
It was another three and a half minutes before Wapsie (7-6) scored again. Immediately after Mary Bodensteiner’s jumper, the Indians’ Mary Criswell hit a 3-pointer for a 36-26 lead. It ballooned to 15 (47-32), then 18 (52-34, 54-36) and then 21 (58-37) before a last-minute run gave Kalvyn Rosengarten five points and the final score.
It was 4-4 on Barnes’ jumper in the first and 7-6 with 2:13 in the frame on another Barnes bucket. Wapsie didn’t score for the rest of the frame — five turnovers and two missed shots — but closed within 12-9 to open the second on Kate Risse’s 3-pointer.
Waukon (7-5) immediately responded, and the Warriors scored just one point over the next five minutes. It was answered immediately by the Indians for a 20-13 lead. Ott noted those scoring droughts can’t happen.
Wapsie committed 25 turnovers while shooting 15 for 39 (39 percent) from the field.
“Turnovers haven’t been our friend lately,” Ott said. “But that’s also part of making the changes they’re doing, the growing we’re doing. Now we have to put it all back together.”
After reeling off five straight wins in early December, the Warriors have ping-ponged their last five games, with two wins interspersed between three losses.
“We go back to what we started at the beginning of the year.,” Ott said. “Playing defense. That’s what won us games, getting steals and getting stops. We have to go back to that. And boxing out — we did a great job of boxing out (Friday in a 55-25 North Iowa Cedar League win against Union Community) and tonight we did an OK job. And when we do an OK job, we have to be better other places.”
Breckan Stewart scored 19 for Waukon, with Emma Palmer adding 12 and Criswell scoring 10.
Barnes pushed through foul trouble to net 10 while Bodensteiner and Risse each scored six. Barnes, Becca Platte and Risse grabbed two steals apiece. Imbrogno (six) and Bodensteiner (five) led the way in rebounding.