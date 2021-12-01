MAYNARD — Different day, same story.
West Central held a halftime lead in its Upper Iowa Conference opener against Central Elkader.
It took half the third frame, but the Warriors overturned that deficit and rode that run to a 39-29 victory on Tuesday as the Blue Devils’ shooting melted in the second half.
West Central shot 4 for 27 in the second half, including 1 for 7 from the field. The Blue Devils also missed three of four free throws.
Darin Lockard’s club scored just 10 second-half points and allowed 26.
“We’re definitely off to a cold start from the field,” Lockard said. “I think we’re something like 3 for 35 from 3 in two games. A lot of them are open 3s we should shoot.
“We’re cold from everywhere. Not making free throws to start the year, we’ve got a lot of layups going in and out and everything.”
West Central (0-2, 0-1 UIC) trailed 4-0 five minutes into the opening frame and trailed by four at the 1:31 mark of the frame after Ashton Burroughs dropped a layup.
Creighton Houge’s layup cut the deficit to 6-4, then a Logan Wescott layup off a turnover knotted the game. Brandon Cushion’s putback gave the home team a lead for the first time with 15 seconds left in the quarter.
A Jaydn Rouse layup to open the second put West Central up by four (10-6) and Wescott sank a shot for a 12-6 edge.
Houge split fouls shots for a 13-6 lead. Later, a Rouse steal and layup kept it at seven (15-8) and it moved to 17-8 on a Wescott layup with 1:16 left in the half.
Wescott’s two foul shots made it 19-11 with 33 seconds remaining.
It all unraveled in the final 16 minutes.
“Defensively … we gave up 39 points,” Lockard said. “You can win a lot of games holding a team to 39 points. We just have to figure out how to put it together on the offensive end, one way or another.”
Wescott, who played through an injury over the final eight minutes, scored 15. Houge and Rouse both netted five and Cushion chipped in four.
The Blue Devils have just one game between Wednesday and a back-to-back Dec. 9-10. Lockard knows what his team is working on the next week.
“We’re going to shoot the heck out of the basketball the next few days in practice,” he said. “Attack drills, a lot of shooting machine drills. Just hope guys can build confidence in practice and carry it over.
“It’s not going to take but one guy to start hitting some shots and everyone will get a little bit of excitement.”