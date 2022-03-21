MAYNARD — It was a spit-take moment, minus the spit.
Logan Wescott went to a
Waldorf University game Feb. 12 to watch the NAIA program play. He previously sent video clips to head coach Nigel Jenkins, but hadn’t heard back from the coach for a bit.
Jenkins met with the West Central senior shooting guard after the game.
“I don’t know how, why, but we were sitting in his office and he offered me the scholarship,” Wescott said. “A half an hour down the road (after I left), I came to realize, ‘Oh, wow. I just got offered.’
“I called him back and told him that I would be more than happy to accept.”
Looking on, Blue Devils head coach Darin Lockard joked, “Well, maybe you should have gone to a Michigan game, then.”
Wescott signed his national letter of intent to play for the Warriors (5-23) on Monday at West Central. Wescott had interest from in-state Division III programs but felt the Forest City school fit his playing style and personal temperament.
“It reminds me of high school, but not like it. It’s a small town, based around very nice people,” Wescott said. “The coaching staff there is amazing, the training facilities are top notch. I think I’ll fit in very well, especially with their style of play.”
Wescott’s visit-turned-offer was Feb. 12. Wescott sprang it on Lockard as they held a pre-1A playoff game practice the
following day.
“He kind of caught me a little off guard,” Lockard said. “It was the day before our postseason game … it might have been right before practice.”
“It was,” Wescott laughed. “It was the last practice. I just told him. Yep. I was excited.”
Laughed Lockard, “My mind was in other places.”
Wescott scored 795 points in his career, with 488 rebounds, 122 steals, 100 assists and 14 blocks. He averaged 9.35 per game over 85 games and put up double digits per game as a junior (12.4) and senior (15.0)
“I’m excited; can’t believe it’s happening,” Wescott said. “This has been my dream since I’ve been little. And it’s full circle, finally.”
Lockard, who played football at Wartburg, felt similar.
“I’m excited for him,” he said. “Not very often do we get a kid that has next-level talent going through a small school like ours. I’m excited to see what he can do at the next level.”