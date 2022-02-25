JESUP — Sixth grade.
Jesup’s senior class — Brody Clark-Hurlbert, Nolan Evans, Carter Even, Corbin Fuelling, Carson Lienau, Parker McHone, Kamden Ochsner, Brady Reyes, Merak Sly and Cameron Troyer — was in sixth grade the last time the J-Hawks reached the state basketball tournament.
So long ago, Jesup was in a different class. The J-Hawks were a 1A program that went 22-4 in head coach Joe Smeins’ first season at the helm and bowed out in the state quarterfinal.
Jesup went 19-3 in Class 2A the next year and lost in the district final. Smeins’ team is 18-5 heading into tonight’s Substate 4 title game against North Iowa Cedar League rival Aplington-Parkersburg at Waterloo East.
“I feel, obviously, nerves are going to be there,” Fuelling said. “But I’d say we should feel little to no pressure at all. We’ve lost to these guys twice; everyone is doubting us. We are the underdog. We can just go out and play our game.”
The Falcons topped the J-Hawks twice in the teams’ opening eight games, by scores of 86-60 and 99-60, respectively.
“They matter in a way of motivation,” Fuelling added of the mid-December and early January defeats. “Remembering they put up 99 on us, it’s a good thing to have in the back of our heads. We’re not going to let that happen again.”
Jesup fell to 3-4 after the second Falcons loss, then 3-5 after a 54-50 loss against Grundy Center the next night.
Since then, the J-Hawks have been spotless, record-wise. Fifteen consecutive wins, with a revenge defeat of Denver in the substate semifinal to reach tonight.
“We’ve obviously gotten a lot better defensively,” Parker McHone said. “We’ve gone from giving up 80 and 90 a couple times to giving up no more than 60. Which is good because obviously A-P is a high-scoring offense.”
During the win streak, Jesup has allowed just 51.2 points per game. It has allowed no more than 64 in a game and allowed fewer than 40 twice during that time span.
“I think it’s confidence and chemistry,” center Carson Lienau said. “Between each other, we started playing better together. Our ability to feed the hot hand and play through each other has gotten better every game since (our last loss).”
Lienau is the literal center of Jesup’s offensive gameplan, averaging 21.3 points per game. He shoots 69 percent from the field and has posted 30 or more points multiple times, including 34 in the win against Denver.
“Carson averages 22. That takes a lot of pressure off the guards,” Fuelling said. “But if they want to pressure the guards, guard us out at 25-30 feet, that makes it easier for Carson.
“That’s what makes us such a good offensive team. You can’t just focus on one of us. You must focus on all of us.”
Fuelling averages 17 while sophomore Jack Miller averages 14.7 and McHone nets 9.7 ppg. The backcourt play is based off a modern NBA look — Fuelling, McHone and Miller have all put up more than 100 3-pointers, and the trio has combined for 155 of the team’s 186 makes from long range.
Jesup’s practices tend to end with one or two five-minute stretches of guards shooting 3-pointers from a specific spot on the court.
“Start off feeding Carson and Carter and then if they get doubled, them kicking out and trusting everyone (else) to make a shot,” McHone said. “Playing for each other and trusting that we all make shots.
“All five starters can score double-digit points, and we have this year. It takes pressure off each of us — ‘I don’t have to win this game singlehandedly.’”
Multiple scoring options. A long win streak. A generational run.
It’s made for a confident group.
“Our mindset is different,” Lienau said. “We believe that we can win, and everyone in our gym thinks we’re going to win. “Like (Fuelling) said, the underdog mentality is big for me. I love it. I can’t wait to play.”