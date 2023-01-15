Yes, results matter.
And the day was inevitably lengthy.
Oelwein’s first foray into a sanctioned wrestling tournament, however, came off solidly Saturday as 20-plus schools — some with just one wrestler, at least two with full teams — and 400 wrestlers take stage at Oelwein.
“This first tournament went pretty well,” sophomore Jocelyn Schwartz said. “We had 400 girls here. Maybe Oelwein didn’t do so hot, but in general it was good for a new experience.”
Led by Schwartz, Oelwein placed 22nd with 50 points through the six-round round robin tournament. Schwartz (12-7) earned silver in the 125-pound C bracket, with three pins and a 3-1 loss to Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Ella Schares in the title match.
“She was taking more shots, and I was impressed with that,” head coach Brock Sorenson said. “I thought she performed pretty well today.”
Schares led 2-0 after the first on a takedown. Schwartz snagged a second-period escape from bottom position to halve the deficit, but Schares escaped in the third with 1 minute, 15 seconds left for the final score.
The grapplers stalemated from there, countering each other until the buzzer.
“Pretty good, surprisingly,” Schares said of her 5-0 showing, with three pins.
“I didn’t expect to win (the bracket) coming into it.”
Schwartz was the highest Husky placement as Sorenson’s squad saw newcomer Ella Woodson get on the mat for the first time and six girls participate. Jaylynn Craun (15-9) placed fifth in the 125B bracket and Ryley Hartman (17-7) placed sixth in the 110 bracket.
Emma Hoveland (115B, ninth) and Woodson (120B, eighth) each wrestled five matches and Bailee Craun (10th wrestled a couple and then dropped out because of medical forfeit).
“I don’t think it went too great, but it went OK,” the coach added. “Each wrestler had their own stuff. I noticed we need to work a little more on bottom position, need to have continual movement on bottom in order to get out.
“We have little things to work on, and if we fix them, we’ll be able to win more matches. We’ll get back in the practice room, fix those mistakes and I think we’ll do fine.”
Schwartz and Schares have met multiple times this season, as well as a couple others she wrestled Saturday, and the Husky noted it has helped.
‘I think its good to have things like that, create rivalries and stuff. It helps build character and gets a bed of love for the sport.”
Schares (17-12) went against prior opponents as well.
“My first match was really rough, but she kind of got tired out,” she said. “And two of the other girls I wrestled earlier this season and lost, but ended up beating them today.”
Teammate Mae Wedemeier (20-13) won the 120B bracket, blanketing her 5-0 mark with five pins.
“I just wanted to keep pushing. I was almost there, the end was in sight, I guess,” Wedemeier laughed of the finale. “Really, without the help of my coaches and teammates, I would have never made it this far during the season.
“I definitely have a lot to improve on; I’m definitely not perfect. Today helped a little with the confidence.”
Sumner placed fifth with 172 points, 80 behind team champion Osage. The Green Devils eked out a two-point victory against East Buchanan as the lone two full teams.
The Cougars claimed three runner-up placements: Hillary Trainor at 105 (29-3, 4-1, three pins), Delaney Youngblut at 100 (20-10, 4-1, four pins and Isabel Christensen at 125B (20-15, 4-1, four pins).
Kenzlei Steffen (4-5) placed fourth at 135B in her first action in a month while Jamie Jones (155, 22-15) Cami Judisch (115, 22-13) both placed fifth.
Ella Pitz (130, 14-16) was sixth.