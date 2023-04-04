Cloudy skies.
Small pools of water off to the side.
A three-minute span of pea-sized hail.
And that was the end of Oelwein’s season opener against South Tama on Monday. The Huskies won, 5-2, after the match was called during the hail spray, marking the boys team’s first victory since April 23, 2021 (72, Independence). Westin Woodson and Austin Schoultz were at No. 3 and 6 singles for that win, and played No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, Monday as the circle closed.
“The boys didn’t get a single win last year; the most points I think they scored in any match was one,” head coach Terry Rex said. “To come out and get (four), even three without the forfeits … we’ll take it. It’s well earned. I’m excited to start off with a win.”
The Huskies (1-0) went into the match against the Trojans with two wins in their pocket as South Tama had only five players available. The teams played eight-game pro sets because of weather conditions — cloudy and the chance of drizzle — and no chance of the wet courts drying fully.
As singles play officially began, Oelwein led, 1-0. While Woodson and Schoultz battled at the top, the bottom of the lineup kept the action going.
Nevin Berry won, 8-0, at No. 5 singles and Kale Berinobis won, 8-3, at No. 4 for a 3-0 scoreline. Woodson (8-0) and Schoultz (8-1) both lost, then Parker Sperfslage walked off with an 8-1 win at No. 3 just as the hail ratcheted up.
“We walked into the meet up 2-0, so we knew we just had to get three matches and we knew we have a competitive bottom of the singles lineup,” Sperfslage said. “That’s a big positive for us, a big strength.”
The gregarious senior petitioned loudly to keep playing as the coaches and Oelwein Athletic Director Jamie Jacobs conferred before calling the match.
“Subpar tennis weather,” Sperfslage laughed. “It is spring in Iowa. We’ll see some wind, some more rain. Eighty-five degrees at conference. No matter what, if you’re playing, you have to go out and play.
“Once they showed up, we were going to play no matter what the weather was.”
Ryan felt Berinobis and Schoultz, the No. 2 doubles team, would have had a good chance at snagging a fifth point if those matches had played out.
Regardless, the Huskies are 1 for 1, with seven dual matches left on the schedule.
“Just keep building. We didn’t win a match last year,” Sperfslage said. “Coach Rex said his goal is to win half of them. You can’t win half if you don’t get one first.
“It was a good start for us, and we’re going to go party at Mac Don’s.”
Girls blanked at South Tama
Oelwein’s girls fell, 9-0, Tuesday at South Tama. The Huskies brought just three players and forfeited five matches. Lauren Reagan fell, 8-1, and Mackenzie Palmer fell, 8-1, in singles play. Kendra Rechkemmer lost, 8-0. Rechkemmer and Reagan fell, 8-1, in doubles play.