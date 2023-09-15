ARLINGTON — Mike Augustine crouched, contorting into a stance befitting a former offensive lineman/wrestler.
“What’d I tell you? What’d I tell you?” he bellowed with a giant grin.
Staring back at him was a sea of black-jersey, gold-pant clad prep athletes, hooting and hollering at every syllable.
“We started. We finished,” Augustine continued. “It’s one game at a time.”
A roar went up from roughly 40 Starmont football players, who walked off their own field Thursday with a 46-0 Class A District 3 victory against East Buchanan. The Buccaneers owned a six-game win streak against the Stars (2015-17, 2020-22) and allowed 50 total points during that win streak.
And just like that, Starmont pulled off the biggest win of Augustine’s five years as head coach.
“We kicked (butt),” Jas Tommasin said. “I’m sorry, can I say that?”
Added Keaton Moeller: “We didn’t let where they were, as a top team in the state, intimidate us. And we went out and protected our home field.”
Minutes before the game, Moeller grabbed his helmet from the home side bench and said to a bystander, “Ready to see an upset?”
Starmont (3-1, 1-1) took control from the beginning, forcing three consecutive negative-yard runs and a punt situation from the East Buchanan 22. Cody Fox’s punt was blocked by Owen Recker, who recovered the ball at the Bucs’ 9-yard line.
One play later, Anthony King took a swing pass from Nick Willfong for 9 yards and a 6-0 lead.
The visitors’ next drive went backward on a second-down block in the back penalty and set up another punt. Fox got it off this time, but King caught the ball at the Starmont 40, found a seam and raced to the end zone for a score.
Five minutes and 25 seconds into the first frame, the Stars didn’t have a first down — but they had two King touchdowns and a 13-0 advantage.
“Oh, it fired us up,” Isaiah Maker said of the opening six minutes. “Got us going. Gives us drive: ‘Oh, we’re coming out ready. We’re playing ball.’”
The game wasn’t technically over at that point. But the vibe on the home sideline made it feel like the home team declared it was. Starmont responded any time East Buchanan (2-2, 1-1) had to have a crucial play.
Fourth-and-5 for the Bucs? Zero-yard rush.
Fourth-and-6? Forced an incompletion.
Fourth-and-13? Moeller recorded the second of consecutive sacks on Trystin Russell and East Buchanan turned the ball over on downs.
Fox recovered a fumble, but that East Buchanan drive ended at midfield.
As the first half wound down, the Buccaneers marched 55 yards in one minute, 5 seconds. But the drive stalled at the 10 with a pass break up on first-and-goal, an incomplete throw on second and another incomplete throw on third.
The Buccaneers averaged 258 yards per game rushing and 23.8 yards per completion on 119 pass yards prior to the contest. They collected 180 yards of offense Thursday.
“The turnovers we got, and controlling the trenches, that’s — I’m the line coach and an old lineman at heart,” head coach Mike Augustine said. “We talked, you have to own those three yards, and our guys did a heck of a job tonight owning it on both sides of the ball.
“We made plays, our skills guys made plays. And it was a great, great night.”
Andrew Harkin made 11 total tackles, with Vaske at nine and Sawyer Beatty and Recker at 5.5. The Stars also recovered two fumbles (King and Carter Schnell) and intercepted Russell (Isaiah Maker).
“It was just — honestly, they thought they could stop in here and get an easy win,” Tommasin said. “We showed them who we are.”
After going up 13 without running more than one offensive play, Augustine’s crew hunkered in on offense, as well. The third score — an Avery Vaske 3-yard run — closed a 10-play, 68-yard drive that took 6:22 off the clock.
King’s second rush touchdown, which opened the second half, closed a 72-yard drive that took less than two minutes. But Starmont’s next score — another Vaske run (and 33-0 score)— took 3:47 off the clock after being set up by Maker’s pick.
King’s 4-yard run for a 39-0 lead closed a drive of 5:01. Moeller ended the point production for good with a 7-yard run with 2:47 on the clock.
“It’s effort over talent, any day,” Moeller said. “They’re not little things. They’re key things. Every one of those plays mattered.”
Starmont ran for 160 and Willfong passed for 92 on 10 completions. King ran for 102 and two scores, Moeller ran for 43 and one and Vaske ran for 11 and two TDs.
King also caught two passes for 30 and a TD. Moeller caught two for 27.
“It clicked. Tonight, It clicked,” King said. “From the blocked punt to the defensive stops. Scoring. It just boosted our confidence more. It was just a great game, all around.”