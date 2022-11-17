Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-Oelwein Daily Register cross-country teams based on postseason results. There are seven spots on each team.
Runner of the Year Charlie Sieck is automatically on the first team. The following are the 2022 All-ODR boys cross-country teams.
First team
Conall Sauser, Oelwein
11 Class 2A, 2 OEL SQM, 2 NICL
“Conall had a tremendous season. He won a few meets and was in the top-5 in most. He capped this off by being recognized as All-State at the state meet.” — head coach Jason Gearhart
Jacob Sullivan, OEL
23 Class 2A, 7 OEL SQM, 10 NICL
“Jacob had a great senior season. Through hard work and determination he was able to turn himself into one of the top runners in NE Iowa. He was a fantastic teammate during his three years and will be greatly missed.” — Gearhart
Ray Gearhart, OEL
29 Class 2A, 10 OEL SQM, 3 NICL
“Ray had a tremendous career, three times earning first team all-conference and being recognized as an All-State runner. He ran in three state meets … and led teams to a fourth and fifth place finish at state. He also has been a great teammate the past four years and will be greatly missed as a runner.” — coach Gearhart
Benjamin Driscoll, OEL
36 Class 2A, 8 OEL SQM, 9 NICL
“Benjamin has made great improvement each year. He ran JV for most of his freshman season and now has turned himself into one of the top runners in NE Iowa.” — Gearhart
Caleb Schunk, OEL
86 Class 2A, 45 OEL SQM, 19 NICL
“His progress has been off the charts. Caleb was a mediocre MS runner, ran JV the majority of his freshman season and this year was one of the top runners in NE Iowa.” — Gearhart
Gabe Driscoll, OEL
88 Class 2A, 36 OEL SQM, 26 NICL
“First year running; he is blessed with talent and determination. Was one of the top freshmen in NE Iowa this year.” — Gearhart
Second team
Keshaun Williams, OEL
128 Class 2A, 72 OEL SQM, 57 NICL
“When Keshaun decided to start running hard in mid-September, he took off. He is talented, and had a nice freshman season.” — Gearhart
Lane German, Starmont
33 OEL SQM,
11 Tri-Rivers
“Lane’s been awesome all season. He’s a true leader. He has developed as a great leader, and is very team-oriented and trustworthy.” — head coach Charlie Gruman
Ethan Boyle, Sumner-Fredericksburg
40 MONT SQM, 40 NICL
“Ethan is just a hard-working kid who leads by example. He has always put in the work and continued to climb his ladder of goals and success. We will miss his leadership and character next season.” — head coach Alicia Jones
Lukas McGowan, North Fayette Valley
41 OEL SQM, 6 Upper Iowa
“Lukas is calm and collected, but when the gun goes off, he is a competitor. We know that no matter the conditions or course, he will give it his all.” — head coach Jon Kullen
Isaac Boehmler, S-F
42 MONT SQM, 49 NICL
“Isaac got out of his comfort zone, pushed himself and others this season while accomplishing his goals. Another senior, amongst others, who will also be missed next season.” — Jones
Micah Zurbriggen, NFV
43 OEL SQM, 11 UIC
“Micah joined his sophomore year and has improved every day since. He is focused on doing the small things right and it shows. He continues to impress us, and we’re excited to see how he continues to grow next year.” — Kullen
Finn Schafer, Wapsie Valley
50 SH SQM, 15 NICL
“It was his first time out for a sport, and he was great. He has only begun to realize his potential. He was able to win a JV race this year, which was the first time a Wapsie Valley runner has won a cross-country race in several years.” — head coach Justin Davie