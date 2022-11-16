Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-Oelwein Daily Register cross-country teams based on postseason results. There are seven spots on each team.
Runner of the Year Hillary Trainor is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2022 All-ODR girls cross-country team.
First team
Braelyn Meyer, North Fayette Valley
32 Class 2A, 10 OEL SQM, 3 Upper Iowa
“Braelyn is our sophomore standout that works year-round to improve on the XC course. She puts in the work, day in and out, without hesitation. The other runners look to her on difficult days because she is always pushing through.” — head coach Jon Kullen
Ava Bilden, NFV
100 Class 2A, 14 OEL SQM, 5 UIC
“Ava has been a consistently strong runner for our program. She ran her best race at our district qualifier meet, surprising us all and surpassing her limits. Next year is going to be a great last year for her.” — Kullen
Brylee Bellis, Wapsie Valley
34 Class 1A, 3 SH SQM, 11 NICL
“(She) Had a tremendous season in her second year out. Broke the school record, was second team all-conference and qualified for state. (A) Very hard worker and tough as nails, and a great leader.” — head coach Justin Davie
Brooklyn Etringer, WV
81 Class 1A, 6 SH SQM, 29 NICL
“In her first year was second team all-conference and qualified for state. A coach remarked this year she played a key role in the team and her emergence allowed us to compete with the top teams in the area.” — Davie
Ava VanDaele, WV
DNF SH SQM, 6 NICL
“She had one of the best seasons in school history. She broke the school record two times and was first team all-conference. She is a hard worker and has become one of the top runners in the area.” — Davie
Libby Gearhart, OEL
46 OEL SQM, 30 NICL
“Libby unfortunately missed her 10th grade year following knee surgery, but bounced back this season to receive all conference recognition and match her ninth grade all conference recognition.” — coach Gearhart
Second team
Sophie Boehmler, S-F
26 MONT SQM, 34 NICL
“Sophie did her job of getting out of her comfort zone to give us a little more this season. She has worked hard and gained more confidence in the process.” — head coach Alicia Jones
Saela Steege, S-F
25 MONT SQM, 35 NICL
“Saela always gives it her all and will continue to do her part to get better on and off the course. She is a hard-working kid with a lot of drive and determination who not only pushes herself but her teammates as well.” — Jones
Jaylin May WV
19 SH SQM, 49 NICL
“She came into her own this year after going out halfway through last season. She was a solid and consistent runner all year and became a leader on the team.” — Davie
Addison Chapman, NFV
45 OEL SQM, 8 UIC
“Addison will always finish a tough workout with a humble smile. She put in a lot of work over the last four years, has fought through different injury setbacks and has developed into a resilient, reliable member of our team.” — Kullen
Rachel Rulapaugh, Oelwein
42 OEL SQM, 40 NICL
“Rachel had a nice season. She was a medalist at several meets (and) just missed being recognized as all-conference.” — Gearhart
Lily Mayo, S-F
29 MONT SQM, 37 NICL
“Lily has been a great leader for us over the years and we will miss her next season. She’s the steady constant for the girls and just always seems to take things in stride, do as needed and (is) able to calm everyone’s nerves.” — Jones
Ella Pitz S-F
35 MONT SQM, 41 NICL
“Ella has really cranked it up this season and found a competitive drive and grit to her. She was definitely one of our most improved runners this season and a big piece to our team’s success.” — Jones