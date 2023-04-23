After Friday’s dual against Waukon, it was mentioned to Oelwein sophomores Brandon Tournier and Ethan Anderson their team seems to thrive in bad weather.
“I don’t know if I’d go that far,” Tournier laughed. “I’d rather have a sunny day to play golf.
“That’s wild. That surprised me that we shot a 164.”
Oelwein’s 164 score was its best nine-hole mark of the season. It came amidst near-freezing temperatures and a slight sprinkle of sleet at Hickory Grove Golf Course, mirroring the conditions of Oelwein’s second-best round of the season, a 167 — also at home.
“Lowest so far this season, so there’s nothing wrong with that,” Anderson said. “Just keep this going, and place well at conference, then the sectional.”
The Huskies (7-1) lost Tuesday at Jesup, were postponed Thursday at Aplington, and worked through the weather Friday. Oelwein has another three-meet week scheduled before May begins and has a 171 average through eight performances on a course.
“Only thing I really thought about was hitting my drives straight, not getting too crazy,” Tournier said. “And my second shot, I just wanted to get it on the green. I didn’t care where, I just wanted it on the green. Then I could go for two putts and par.”
He carded a season-best, one-under-par 35 to win medalist honors, besting Anderson by four strokes and the nearest Waukon golfer, Dylan Stegen, by seven. Tournier birdied the par-5 No. 5 and missed out on at least one other birdie through his nine-hole round.
“I don’t let the weather get to my head too much. It’s cold, but I don’t think about it. I’m worried about playing good golf.”
Carter Jeanes and Maddox Pattison both carded 45s Friday, with Pattison fourth and Jeanes sixth based on cardback playoffs.
Owen Gieselman and Trevor Kane both shot 47s and were eighth (Kane) and 10th based on cardbacks.
“Everyone is keeping their mental games right, and we’re playing great lately,” Tournier said. “We’ve been adapting to the weather and have been able to play through it.
“I was really impressed that we were undefeated (for that much of the season). I’m proud of the team; we’re headed on the right track to (perform well) at the conference meet.”