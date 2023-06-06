FAIRBANK — An incredibly strong start.
A pitcher who locked in.
A defense that played solidly.
One plus one plus one equals an 11-2 victory for Wapsie Valley against Denver on Tuesday.
The Warriors (9-4) closed the game through a persistent light drizzle, picking up their sixth win in seven games. Freshman Taylor Buhr tossed 79 pitches and went all seven innings; she scattered six hits and a walk and struck out four.
“She threw great,” senior third baseman Sydney Matthias said after making a couple of lineout stabs at third. “Her movement pitches were moving so well today. Her rise was rising today.”
Added Buhr: “That was my pitch that really helped me tonight. They liked swinging at the high ones, so I tried to keep throwing that.”
The host scored nine in the first inning, sending 14 to the plate. Peyton Curley singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run, Buhr doubled and drove in two and Matthias singled twice and drove in one.
Mae Wedemeier drove in two with a double and Wapsie garnered nine hits in the frame.
“It was a quick start for us,” Buhr said. “We’ve been struggling to get the bats going, like, early. It helped us through the rest of the game.”
Added Matthias: “This one was like, ‘OK, it’s Denver, it’s our rival.’ We just kind of felt ‘Let’s get on them right now and let’s get in and out.’”
The high-scoring frame percolated a buzz around the diamond. Wapsie procured two more runs, but head coach Austin Jeanes jokingly noted to his crew it “came this close” to a run-rule result multiple times.
Leading 9-0 in the bottom of the third, Buhr drew a two-out walk. She moved to second on a single, but a fielder’s choice ended the rally. There were two on with two out in the bottom of the sixth with an 11-2 score, but a popup ended the frame.
“There was a little less pressure since we were up (a lot), but we should always be pushing for more runs,” Buhr said.
“Not really as much pressure, but our adrenaline started getting the best of us,” Matthias said of missing out on scoring more than a couple runs after the first. “We started getting aggressive on the swing, which is great, but (we stopped) sticking with a basic approach and driving the ball somewhere good.”
Matthias went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in, a run and a steal. Maya Barnes, Buhr (two RBI) and Curley (two runs, steal) each went 2 for 3. Hailey Wehling went 2 for 4.
Natalie Gray went 1 for 2 with two RBi and two runs.