Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FBOELSF92

Oelwein, Sumner-Fredericksburg and the rest of the area programs begin their 2021 season tonight. The Cougars host Starmont and Oelwein heads to Charles City.

 File photo

The 2021 football season opens tonight with five of the six area programs playing on the road — and the lone home team hosting a regional foe.

Plenty of questions abound for each school; answers will begin to come starting tonight.

Oelwein at Charles City

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Comet Field

1 Comet Dr, Charles City

Record: (2020) Oelwein 3-6, Charles City 0-6

Last time out: Charles City 12, Oelwein 6, Sept. 14, 2018

News and notes: Comets returning quarterbacks Ian Collins and Calvin Hanson went a combined 10 for 27 for 171 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. … Charles City scored 42 of its 64 points in a shootout loss against Waterloo East. … The Comets registered 19 tackles for loss in 2020, but no sacks. … The Huskies’ Duncan Tripp accounted for 801 offensive yards from scrimmage in 2020. … Oelwein’s Christian Stoler averaged 36.8 yards per kickoff last season. … The Huskies scored 30 or more points three times last season, all victories.

North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek

Friday, 7 p.m.

South Winneshiek Athletic Complex

608 West Maple Street, Calmar

Record: (2020) North Fayette Valley 2-6, South Winneshiek 8-2

Last time out: South Winneshiek 20, NFV 10, Aug. 28, 2020

News and notes: Every point in last year’s game was scored by a now-graduated player. … NFV’s Kaleb White is the lone returnee who accumulated any sort of yardage for the TigerHawks. … The Warriors’ Sam Conway accounted for 60 yards and a receiving score on offense. … The series is at 3-3. … It restarted last season after a six-year absence.

Starmont at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Friday, 7 p.m.

Sumner-Fredericksburg High School

802 W 6th St, Sumner

Record: (2020) Starmont 1-7, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-5

Last time out: First known meeting between schools

News and notes: Starmont hasn’t thrown more than one passing touchdown in three consecutive seasons. … Stars running back Bowen Munger has 1,481 career rush yards. … Garrett Waterhouse has 509. … Cougars quarterback Peyton Schmitz accounted for 855 offensive yards and seven scores. … Sumner-Fredericksburg made 42 tackles for loss and 21 sacks in 2020. … Trace Meyer and Kade Mitchell combined for 366 return yards.

Wapsie Valley at Denver

Friday, 7 p.m.

Denver Athletic Complex

Sunrise St, Denver

Record: (2020) Wapsie Valley 9-2, Denver 6-4

Last time out: Wapsie Valley 42, Denver 20, Aug. 28, 2020

News and notes: Cyclone Tye Bradley ran for 33 yards and a scored and passed for eight against Wapsie Valley last season. … Ethan Schoville ran for 670 yards and seven TDs in 2020. … Denver opened 2020 with two losses, then lost just two more games last season. … The Warriors returnees on defense accounted for four sacks, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries last season. … Parker Landsgard collected 37.5 tackles, second-most on the team in 2020. … Wapsie Valley has scored a touchdown in every game since the beginning of the 2018 season.

West Central at Kee

Friday, 7 p.m.

Eastern Allamakee High School

569 Center St, Lansing

Record: (2020) West Central 0-7, Kee 5-4

Last time out: Kee 55, West Central 14, Sept. 4, 2020

News and notes: The KeeHawks ran for 267 yards and five touchdowns. … Kee quarterback Damon Weber passed for 110 yards on four completions. … Weber also collected eight tackles. … West Central quarterback Nathan Dolf threw for 78 yards, one score and one pick against the Kee Hawks. … Logan Wescott caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. … Brandon Cushion garnered nine tackles.

Tags

Trending Food Videos