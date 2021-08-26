The 2021 football season opens tonight with five of the six area programs playing on the road — and the lone home team hosting a regional foe.
Plenty of questions abound for each school; answers will begin to come starting tonight.
Oelwein at Charles City
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Comet Field
1 Comet Dr, Charles City
Record: (2020) Oelwein 3-6, Charles City 0-6
Last time out: Charles City 12, Oelwein 6, Sept. 14, 2018
News and notes: Comets returning quarterbacks Ian Collins and Calvin Hanson went a combined 10 for 27 for 171 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. … Charles City scored 42 of its 64 points in a shootout loss against Waterloo East. … The Comets registered 19 tackles for loss in 2020, but no sacks. … The Huskies’ Duncan Tripp accounted for 801 offensive yards from scrimmage in 2020. … Oelwein’s Christian Stoler averaged 36.8 yards per kickoff last season. … The Huskies scored 30 or more points three times last season, all victories.
North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek
Friday, 7 p.m.
South Winneshiek Athletic Complex
608 West Maple Street, Calmar
Record: (2020) North Fayette Valley 2-6, South Winneshiek 8-2
Last time out: South Winneshiek 20, NFV 10, Aug. 28, 2020
News and notes: Every point in last year’s game was scored by a now-graduated player. … NFV’s Kaleb White is the lone returnee who accumulated any sort of yardage for the TigerHawks. … The Warriors’ Sam Conway accounted for 60 yards and a receiving score on offense. … The series is at 3-3. … It restarted last season after a six-year absence.
Starmont at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Friday, 7 p.m.
Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
802 W 6th St, Sumner
Record: (2020) Starmont 1-7, Sumner-Fredericksburg 3-5
Last time out: First known meeting between schools
News and notes: Starmont hasn’t thrown more than one passing touchdown in three consecutive seasons. … Stars running back Bowen Munger has 1,481 career rush yards. … Garrett Waterhouse has 509. … Cougars quarterback Peyton Schmitz accounted for 855 offensive yards and seven scores. … Sumner-Fredericksburg made 42 tackles for loss and 21 sacks in 2020. … Trace Meyer and Kade Mitchell combined for 366 return yards.
Wapsie Valley at Denver
Friday, 7 p.m.
Denver Athletic Complex
Sunrise St, Denver
Record: (2020) Wapsie Valley 9-2, Denver 6-4
Last time out: Wapsie Valley 42, Denver 20, Aug. 28, 2020
News and notes: Cyclone Tye Bradley ran for 33 yards and a scored and passed for eight against Wapsie Valley last season. … Ethan Schoville ran for 670 yards and seven TDs in 2020. … Denver opened 2020 with two losses, then lost just two more games last season. … The Warriors returnees on defense accounted for four sacks, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries last season. … Parker Landsgard collected 37.5 tackles, second-most on the team in 2020. … Wapsie Valley has scored a touchdown in every game since the beginning of the 2018 season.
West Central at Kee
Friday, 7 p.m.
Eastern Allamakee High School
569 Center St, Lansing
Record: (2020) West Central 0-7, Kee 5-4
Last time out: Kee 55, West Central 14, Sept. 4, 2020
News and notes: The KeeHawks ran for 267 yards and five touchdowns. … Kee quarterback Damon Weber passed for 110 yards on four completions. … Weber also collected eight tackles. … West Central quarterback Nathan Dolf threw for 78 yards, one score and one pick against the Kee Hawks. … Logan Wescott caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. … Brandon Cushion garnered nine tackles.