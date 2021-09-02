Oelwein and West Central greet their home fans for the first time tonight while Sumner-Fredericksburg plays its second regional foe when it heads to Fayette to face North Fayette Valley.
Here are Week 2’s matchups
Vinton-Shellsburg at Oelwein
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
315 8th Ave SE, Oelwein
Records: Vinton-Shellsburg 0-1, Oelwein 0-1
Last week: Center Point-Urbana 6, V-S 0; Charles City 34, Oelwein 0
Historical matchup: 2-1, Oelwein
Last time out: Oelwein 21, V-S 14, Aug. 13, 2019
News and notes: V-S’s Maximo Vasquez (three tackles, one sack; 28 return yards) and Caleb Rouse (three tackles) and Oelwein’s Christian Stoler (one tackle) are the lone players on the field from the last time the schools played. … The Vikings’ Kaden Kingsbury has more rush yards (27) than pass yards (eight). … V-S’s Josh Howe collected seven solo tackles and two sacks last week. … Oelwein’s Austin Perry broke out for 87 yards last week. … The Huskies’ Ethan Weber caught a pass and snagged a fumble recovery. … One team will earn its first score of the season tonight.
Sumner-Fredericksburg at North Fayette Valley
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Ron Wymer Field
600 N. Pine, West Union
Records: S-F 1-0, NFV 1-0
Last week: NFV 7, South Winneshiek 0; S-F 20, Starmont 6
Historical matchup: NFV, 7-4
Last time out: NFV35, S-F 7, Sept. 4, 2020
News and notes: S-F’s Peyton Schmitz accounted for 199 yards of offense (113 pass, 86 rush) in last season’s game. … The Cougars’ Klay Seehase picked up a sack and recovered a fumble in last season’s game. … NFV’S Kaleb White scored a 13-yard TD in last season’s game. … Schmitz leads the Cougars in rushing (66 yards) this season. … White has the TigerHawks’ lone score this season
.
Starmont at Bellevue
Friday, 7 p.m.
Bellevue High School
1601 State St., Bellevue
Records: Starmont 0-1, Bellevue 1-0
Last week: S-F 20, Starmont 6; Bellevue 19, Northeast 12
Historical matchup: Starmont, 2-0
Last time out: Starmont 38, Bellevue 34, Oct. 14, 2011
News and notes: Starmont’s Bowen Munger ran for the Stars’ lone score last week. … He accounted for 47 yards on 14 carries. … Teammate Garrett Water-house ran for 67 yards on 14 carries. … The Comets’ Cole Heim threw for 71 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff for a score. … Bellevue’s defense accrued nine sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss.
Wapsie Valley at Nashua-Plainfield
Friday, 7 p.m.
Nashua-Plainfield High School
612 Greeley Street, Nashua
Records: Wapsie Valley 0-1, N-P 0-1
Last week: Denver 42, WV 0; North Butler 15, N-P 0
Historical matchup: Nashua-Plainfield, 1-0
Last time out: N-P 40, WV 22, Sept. 29, 2014
News and notes: Wapsie assistant coach Cole Mather was a senior on the field the last time these teams played. … The Warriors’ Dawson Schmit had seven solo tackles and an interception last week. … WV’S Casey O’Donnell threw for 51 yards on four completions. … The Huskies’ Trey Nelson ran for 137 yards last week. … One team will earn its first score of the season tonight.
Janesville at West Central
Friday, 7 p.m.
West Central High School
305 Pember Street, Maynard
Records: Janesville 1-0, West Central 0-1
Last week: Janesville 68, Meskwaki 30; Kee 16, West Central 0
Historical matchup: Janesville, 2-1
Last time out: Janesville 60, WC 14, Oct. 11, 2013
News and notes: Janesville QB Leo Dodd threw for 95 yards on just four comple-tions last week. All four completions went for TDs. … Jaden Appleby secured three interceptions and scored on two of those returns. … Appleby also returned a kickoff for a 56-yard score. … WC’s Nathan Dolf completed one pass last week, but it went for 35 yards. … The Blue Devils have yet to play a four-quarter contest.