Reclassification. A new head coach. Same expectation.
Wapsie Valley’s volleyball team put in what head coach Austin Shepherd later called a “solid practice” before the fall sports’ “Meet the Team” night Thursday in Fairbank. The Warriors, who went 20-7 last season and qualified for the Class 1A state tournament, move up to 2A this season.
Wapsie Valley opens the season Aug. 26 at West Delaware, facing off against North Iowa Cedar League foe and Class 2A champion Dike-New Hartford, the 4A state semifinalist Hawks and 2A regional finalist Independence.
The Oelwein Daily Register will produce its annual fall sports preview section next week