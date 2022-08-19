The turns have tabled.
West Central football filled out its schedule Wednesday with a pair of home games to replace the ones it lost. Including tonight’s opener at Dunkerton, the Blue Devils will play nine games this season.
August 19, 2022
Steve Milder’s team hosts Edgewood-Colesburg on Sept. 23 to replace Meskwaki and Central City on Oct. 7 to replace Rockford.
— Gidal Kaiser
