Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The turns have tabled.

West Central football filled out its schedule Wednesday with a pair of home games to replace the ones it lost. Including tonight’s opener at Dunkerton, the Blue Devils will play nine games this season.

Tags

Trending Food Videos