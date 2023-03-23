A succession plan for both sports.
The hope of a new era for them, as well.
West Central opened golf practice March 13 under new head coach Mike Sass. Sass replaced Neil Jeanes after one season, He joined West Central as a fourth-grade teacher after 20 years as a teacher and coach in the Postville system, and signed on to coach golf recently.
“I've coached golf at Postville for 20 years,” Sass said. “I’m really looking forward to getting to know the kids and coaching them this year.”
The boys team has ballooned to 10 players, with a returning core of Brandon Cushion, Nolan Cushion, Trenton Rodas and Evan Streittmatter. The Blue Devils will field a five-person girls team for the first time since 2019.
“We didn’t have a single girl out last year, so this will be kind of a building year,” Sass said. “The boys have some experience and Brandon Cushion should put up some decent scores from what I've seen.”
“We hired him this year as a teacher, and we were very fortunate that he’s agreed to coach golf for us despite the long drives home at night,” athletic director Stev Milder said. “We weren’t getting any girls out, and it looks like we might have enough kids, boys and girls, to have two coaches. We’re in a good position; numbers look good in both spring sport.”
West Central has had three head coach in the past three seasons, and regaining stability was important to Milder and the school. Justin VerMeer is lined up in an assistant role, with the thought he might take over in a couple seasons.
It’s the same thought process with softball. Longtime West Central teacher Brad Wild was hired to guide the softball program, which “has had a tough go the last couple of years,” according to Milder, working through off-the-field issues and an abandoned season in 2021 and is now on its third coach in three seasons, as well.
Wild will begin with two assistants, Lyle Buehler and Brenda Helmuth, who will be groomed to take over after this season.
“Steve promoted it to me as a rebuild of the program, (me) coming back out of retirement to work with the assistant and the idea being the assistants will take over next season,” said Wild, who coaches the program for six years in the late-2000s and has been with the school for nearly two decades. “I’m coaching for one season and Brenda and Lyle will be able to take over afterward.”
“We have a couple young coaches in town who want to become head coaches that just didn’t have the experience,” Milder said. “So, we felt that if we could get a veteran coach to work with these two young coaches, it would be for the betterment of the program.
“They’ll get to see some of the things they’ll have to deal with, and a year from now they’ll be ready to deal with a lot of the things they have to in the sport.”
West Central went 5-21 last season and was 1-9 in 2020 before forfeiting its final 10 games. It went 8-9 in a truncated 2020 and had a four-season run from 2015-18 when it won double-digit games each season.
Stopping the fluctuation was at the forefront of Wild’s mind.
“It comes down to a point, sometimes, about saving the program. I know the West Central community is proud of their school and their sports programs,” Wild said. “We didn’t want to get into a position of having to share out our softball program or lose our softball program … I wanted to make sure the program was going to stay in West Central well into the future. This helps do that for the community.”
Early indications are the program will have at least 22 players, with a full junior varsity and varsity lineup. There is also potential for other add-ons.
“That’s the largest number we’ve had at West Central in a long time,” Wild said. “It will allow us some flexibility and we’ll be able to schedule a full junior varsity schedule, something we haven’t been able to do in a few years.
“Our school board made this possible by approving the hire of all three coaches at once, and I appreciate that. They’re showing a commitment to the program.”