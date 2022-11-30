MAYNARD — Too many misses.
Too much inconsistency.
Too much Josiah Minikwu.
Postville’s sophomore guard scored 21 points as the Pirates walked into and out of Gene Klinge Gym with a 50-34 Upper Iowa Conference victory. Postville (1-1, 1-0) claimed its second straight win and 12 in the last 13 games against the Blue Devils (0-1, 0-1).
John Tyler’s putback with 5 minutes, 58 seconds left in the opening quarter knotted the game at 2, then Creighton Houge’s layup put them in front 23 seconds later.
A Minikwu putback tied the game, and he added a layup after West Central missed a pair of free throws for a lead the Pirates never relinquished. The run extended to 12 points before the quarter closed on Houge’s jumper.
Postville led, 14-6, after one, as the home team shot 3 for 16 from the field and missed two foul shots.
A bucket from Willem Child brought the deficit closer, and Jadyn Rouse’s 3-pointer thinned the Blue Devil margin to 14-11.
Minikwu scored three himself, but Daryon
Allwood made a layup off a Brooks Ingels feed.
Houge made a pair of layups in the final 15 seconds to draw the score even (17-17) at halftime, and bring West Central’s field goal effort to 8 for 26.
The misses continued into the second half as the visitor ran out to a 32-19 lead in the first five minutes.
The Blue Devils were 1 for 6 with five turnovers in that span. Brandon Cushion scored five to end the drought, but Postville also netted three to keep its lead at 35-24 into the fourth.
West Central missed its first five shots of the fourth, but pulled within nine (40-31) as Child sank a free throw, then scored on a layup and Houge snagged a steal and score with 3:25 left in the game.
A block from Cushion gave the Blue Devils the ball again, but a turnover led to a Pirates layup, and a missed 3 led to two foul shots as the margin ballooned to 15 (44-29).
West Central went 14 for 45 from the field and missed seven free throws (4 of 11). Houge scored 12, with four rebounds, two steals and a block. Cushion scored five, blocked three shots, dished out three assists and grabbed two steals. Tyler chipped in five points and six rebounds.